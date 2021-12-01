46 best apps and games of 2021 according to Google

Officially the best apps and games of 2021 according to Google. As every year, the platform has let it be known which are those apps that have fared best over the months and this time it would be no different, for this reason they have announced those widely downloaded applications and the games that everyone has played during 2021.

In the list we find applications for fun, for day to day, personal growth, the best known, as well as the most popular streaming content and also those games that have been more competitive, innovative, casual titles and those that have become more popular in the world of tablets.

According to Google, the best application in all of 2021 has been the app Balance, which occupies its own position in the category of best applications for personal growth, is also the one that has the first place in the general ranking of all the options available in the Google Play Store.

Best apps on Google Play

Empathy Mentor Spaces Speechify – text to speech tts

Best applications for day to day

Blossom PhotoRoom Rabit

Best fun apps

Club House Noobly Whatifi

Best little known apps

Laughscape Moonbeam Moonly

Best apps for personal growth

Balance Clementine Uptime

Popular apps on Google TV

Disney + ESPN Tubi

Best apps for tablets

Canva Concepts Houzz

Best apps for Android Wear

Calm MyFitnessPal Sleep cycle

Best games of 2021

In the gaming segment of Google Play, the first place belongs to the popular title Pokémon UNITE, which has achieved that position due to its entertaining game dynamics and in addition to its multiplatform capacity. The rest of the games are in the following categories.

Best competitive games

League of Legends: Wild Rift MARVEL Future Revolution Pokémon UNITE Rogue Land Suspects: Mysterious Mansion

The best innovative games

Inked JanKenUP! Knights of San Francisco Overboard! Tears of Themis

The best indie games

7 Billion Humans Bird Alone Donut County My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Puzzling Peaks EXE

The best casual games

Cats in Time Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Disney POP TOWN Switchcraft Torres: Relaxing Puzzle

The best games for tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED! League of Legends: Wild Rift My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Overboard! The Procession to Calvary

