46 best apps and games of 2021 according to Google
Officially the best apps and games of 2021 according to Google. As every year, the platform has let it be known which are those apps that have fared best over the months and this time it would be no different, for this reason they have announced those widely downloaded applications and the games that everyone has played during 2021.
In the list we find applications for fun, for day to day, personal growth, the best known, as well as the most popular streaming content and also those games that have been more competitive, innovative, casual titles and those that have become more popular in the world of tablets.
According to Google, the best application in all of 2021 has been the app Balance, which occupies its own position in the category of best applications for personal growth, is also the one that has the first place in the general ranking of all the options available in the Google Play Store.
10 best games to play offline
Best apps on Google Play
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify – text to speech tts
Best applications for day to day
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
Best fun apps
- Club House
- Noobly
- Whatifi
Best little known apps
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
Best apps for personal growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
Popular apps on Google TV
- Disney +
- ESPN
- Tubi
Best apps for tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
Best apps for Android Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep cycle
Best games of 2021
In the gaming segment of Google Play, the first place belongs to the popular title Pokémon UNITE, which has achieved that position due to its entertaining game dynamics and in addition to its multiplatform capacity. The rest of the games are in the following categories.
Best competitive games
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mysterious Mansion
The best innovative games
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
The best indie games
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
The best casual games
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Torres: Relaxing Puzzle
The best games for tablets
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
23 best free must-have paid apps and games for Android this week