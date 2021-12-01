37% of the world’s Android phones at risk

The security firm, Check Point Research published a report in which it revealed that a security flaw in Android devices allows spying on users. However, this problem is not in the Android code, but in the processor that currently has 37% of Android market share.

MediaTek is the company affected by this vulnerability, so CheckPoint Research alerted the Taiwanese company to quickly patch the vulnerability.

“Device security is a critical component and a priority for all MediaTek platforms. Regarding the Audio DSP vulnerability disclosed by Check Point Software, we have verified the issue and made the appropriate mitigation measures available to all OEMs, ”said Tiger Hsu, Head of Product Safety at MediaTek.

How are these Android devices exposed?

According to Check Point Research, MediaTek chips have a flaw that allows the digital audio signal processor (DSP) to be exploited to give cybercriminals access to users’ devices through the installation of an app with malware.

Once this is done, the malware offers system privileges to the cybercriminal, so the application is able to spy on the device’s audio without users noticing.

Tiger Hsu, stressed: “We have no evidence that it is currently being exploited, but we encourage users to update their devices as patches become available and to only install applications from trusted places such as the Google Play Store. We appreciate the collaboration with the Check Point Software research team to make the MediaTek product ecosystem more secure. “

Photo: Unsplash

The update began circulating since October, so manufacturers with MediaTek chips should have already made the update available to users, it is only necessary for each person to update their device.