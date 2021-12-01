343 Industries: Halo Infinite cheats will never go away

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Cheats are one of the biggest headaches for online game lovers. Unfortunately, this problem came very early to Halo Infinite and its multiplayer component.

The community is concerned about the increase in users who do not play fairly, especially because of what has happened because of this type of users in other sagas such as Call of duty. So they have asked 343 Industries to do something about it.

The company recently confirmed that they will take action on the matter, but asked users to be cautious with their expectations. This since the problem of cheats cannot be eliminated at the root.

343i will fight the cheaters of Halo Infinite, but they will not end

John Junyszek, Community Manager for Halo, claimed that he and the entire 343 Industries team would like to put an end to the cheaters who torment the players of Halo Infinite.

While they will do something about it to improve the security of the title, the cheats are unlikely to go away entirely. Junyszek claimed that this issue was almost expected due to the free-to-play nature of the game.

He also noted that they are committed to making the gaming experience better and fairer for everyone. Unfortunately, there will not be any type of improvement or modification that will eradicate this type of practice.

“Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of developing a free-to-play PC game and it is something we anticipate. It will never go away completely, but we are prepared and committed to rolling out consistent improvements to our game systems and taking action. against bad behavior, ”Junyszek said.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It is currently in beta, so multiple improvements are expected for its official launch. We’ll have to wait to see how the cheat downside evolves and if the studio finds a way to prevent them from messing up the title.

Halo Infinite It will debut on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. Look at this link for all the news related to the new delivery.

