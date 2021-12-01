14 films that will be released in theaters in the United States in December 2021

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Tom Holland’s third adventure with “Spider-Man” (after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019) opens up a multiverse of possibilities, with villains (and others? heroes?) from previous Spidey movies invited to the party. Hold on to the seat. (In theaters December 17).

2. “Don’t Look Up” – Writer and director Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Vice”) addresses the theme of the end of the world in a comedy that I hope does not suggest us. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, and more. (In theaters December 10; on Netflix December 24).

3. “The Matrix Resurrections” – Red or blue pill? We’ll take whatever makes us forget “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” the disappointing sequels (2003) to the original “Matrix” (1999). Hopefully this trip back to the machine goes better. (In theaters and on HBO Max Dec 22).

4. “West Side Story” – Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star in this Steven Spielberg version of the 1957 Broadway musical, which was adapted for the screen in 1961 and won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film was due to open last Christmas but was postponed due to the pandemic. (In theaters December 10).

5. “The Unforgivable” – Sandra Bullock returns to Netflix after the 2018 smash hit “Bird Box” with this version of the 2009 British miniseries about a woman trying to get her life back after being imprisoned for killing two policemen. Co-starred by Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, and Jon Bernthal. (On Netflix December 10.)

6. “Being the Ricardos” – Lucy, I’m here! Writer / director Aaron Sorkin goes behind the scenes of “I Love Lucy” during a hectic week of production in which Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) is accused of being a communist, among other distractions. With Javier Bardem, JK Simmons and more. (On Amazon Prime December 21).

7. “American Underdog” – Zachary Levi takes off his “Shazam!” to tell the story of a different kind of superhero, the real life of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves in a supermarket to being a Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback. With Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. (In theaters December 25).

8. “Sing 2” – Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) is back trying to put on another great show with this sequel to the 2016 blockbuster. Featuring the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Halsey and more, and a new U2 track like sound track. (In theaters December 22).

9. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand grace this adaptation by director Joel Coen of Shakespeare’s drama about the power struggle for the Scottish crown. With Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root and more. (In theaters December 25; Apple TV + January 14).

10. “The King’s Man” – The third installment in the series “The Kingsman” delves into the past to tell the origin story that led to the events of “Kingsman: The Secret Service” in 2014. Featuring Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans and more. It was originally due out in November 2019. (In theaters December 22).

eleven. “Nightmare alley“- In his first film since “The Shape of Water”, winner of the Best Picture award, Guillermo del Toro returns with this thriller about a showman (Bradley Cooper) very skilled at manipulating others, but who runs into a psychiatrist ( Cate Blanchett) more manipulative than him. Also with Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara and more. (In theaters December 17).

12. “The Tender Bar” – Ben Affleck is a Long Island bartender who hands out drinks and advice to his customers, including his nephew JR (Tye Sheridan), in this George Clooney coming-of-age drama. (In theaters December 17; on Amazon Prime Video January 7).

13. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” – The zombie killer series (this is the seventh film in the franchise) is relaunched without Milla Jovovich but with Kaya Scodelario in the leading role. (In theaters Wednesday).

14. “The Lost Daughter” – Academy Award-winning Olivia Colman stars in this psychological drama from screenwriter / director Maggie Gyllenhaal about a woman who becomes obsessed with a mother and daughter while on vacation. (In theaters December 17; on Netflix December 31).