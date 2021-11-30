Young man went to sell his PlayStation 5 and the only thing he received was a shot

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The world is full of dangerous people who are willing to harm others in order to receive money. Unfortunately, vigilantes who feel like Batman have not yet achieved world peace and that is why we hear sad cases like that of a young man who wanted to sell his PlayStation 5 and the only thing he received was a bullet.

A report from ABC13 notes that a 19-year-old from Harris County, Texas, offered his PlayStation 5 online. In a short time he received an offer from an interested subject and they stayed to see him in person.

The meeting took place at 1:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 28. Unfortunately the supposed buyer was interested in the console, but not in paying for it. This is why when he found himself he took out a weapon and tried to steal the console.

There is still no summary of the facts that tells us exactly what happened, but what we do know is that at some point the assailant shot the 19-year-old in one of his sides. Then he ran away without taking the console.

Fortunately, the young man was rushed to the hospital and is stable. Police are investigating the case and no suspect has been detained so far.

This is horrible, friends. 🙏 A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said. # abc13 #hounews https://t.co/cwYi5BV09j – Steve Campion (@ SteveABC13) November 29, 2021

It should be remembered that the PlayStation 5, as well as the rest of the new generation consoles, have become a highly sought after object. After all, the demand is huge and the supply is low, which has led to extreme situations like this and other very similar ones.

For this reason, we recommend that, if you want to sell a console over the Internet, you do so through a secure site. In case you are going to meet a potential buyer, do it in a public place with people and preferably near the authorities. This will minimize the risk of being mugged by a thug.

And you, have you known any similar case? Do you have any recommendations for people who want to sell their consoles? Tell us in the comments.

