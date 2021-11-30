You won’t believe it: the MILLIONAIRE gift that Leonardo DiCaprio gave his mother

Without a doubt, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the actors of Hollywood most recognized. In addition, for his low profile and humility, he is well liked by his peers in the entertainment world. However, apparently he is not only a good actor and a pretty face. And he has also proven to be an excellent son.

Leonardo DiCaprio Source: Instagram @makeyousadd.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Titanic‘He just bought his mother an impressive $ 7.1 million mansion that belonged to’ Modern Family ‘actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker