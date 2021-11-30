You won’t believe it: the MILLIONAIRE gift that Leonardo DiCaprio gave his mother

Without a doubt, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the actors of Hollywood most recognized. In addition, for his low profile and humility, he is well liked by his peers in the entertainment world. However, apparently he is not only a good actor and a pretty face. And he has also proven to be an excellent son.

Leonardo DiCaprio Source: Instagram @makeyousadd.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Titanic‘He just bought his mother an impressive $ 7.1 million mansion that belonged to’ Modern Family ‘actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Leonardo Dicaprio He lived a very humble childhood with his mother in Los Angeles, so it is not surprising that he wants to indulge in certain tastes that as a boy he could not.

“I did not grow up surrounded by privileges. I grew up in a complicated neighborhood in Los Angeles and my mother would take me three hours every day to a different school to make sure that, indeed, I had different opportunities. For her, today is her birthday,” she said DiCaprio during the appreciation of an Oscar award in 2016 for his role in the film ‘The reborn‘.

What’s new about Leo DiCaprio

A few months ago, the paparazzi captured the multi-award-winning actor with Jennifer Lawrence. Although at first a romantic relationship or similar was suspected, it was actually part of the filming of Don’t look up. This is the new Netflix sci-fi comedy directed by Adam McKay.

In the leaked images, both actors appear characterized for their respective characters.