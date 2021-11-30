You can now buy with bitcoin at Walmart and Mercado Libre from Colombia and Mexico

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint acquired the 1ecommerce online store. The sales platform has had significant growth in Colombia and Mexico, and now opens the doors to payments with bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

The news was announced by an official Bitpoint statement that CriptoNoticias had access to. The writing does not specify the pecuniary details of the acquisition, but it does state that Bitpoint’s investment is given at a time that they consider key to the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America.

What 1ecommerce offers its users is the possibility of gathering in a single site the purchase and sale offers of other platforms, such as Walmart, Dafiti, Mercado Libre and Shopee. In addition, it also has its own marketplace based on Shopify, Woocommerce, Prestashop and Magento.

Bitpoint is a cryptocurrency exchange with a presence in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, El Salvador and Argentina. With this new step, the company aims to “formalize the cryptocurrency payment industry to facilitate transactions for users and merchants, but also to make it transparent for the authorities,” explained Julián Geovo, Bitpoint’s Director of Operations for Latin America.

For his part, Luis Felipe Quiñones, technical co-founder of 1ecommerce, assured that your clients have asked about payment solutions in crypto assets very often, “so this integration with Bitpoint Latam technology will be a great enabler to make it happen.”

1ecommerce integrates with multiple trading platforms in Colombia and Mexico. Source: 1ecommerce.io

Bitcoin, increasingly present for retail purchases

The aforementioned interest in paying with cryptocurrencies is something that various startups seek to take advantage of. For traders, this is a way to preserve their earnings from inflation and maintain more stable prices, for example through stablecoins.

Customers, meanwhile, allow them to realize their savings without having to transfer them to fiat money in the middle. That is, without intermediaries.

In countries such as Argentina and Venezuela, two benchmarks in the region in terms of bitcoin adoption, there are already various alternatives for this. For example, specific portals to buy and sell items with cryptocurrencies or gift cards to use in shops of different chains. There is even the purchase of land and houses with bitcoin, as is the case with some real estate brokers in Latin America that CriptoNoticias has reported.