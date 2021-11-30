Yankees available catchers replacement market Gary Sánchez

New York Yankees has had a constant ‘headache’ as far as the functioning of its elements is concerned. This is the performance of Gary Sanchez in MLB, as he still does not convince the higher ups. This is why the Bronx have some catcher options available in the off-season market that they could explore to replacer to the Dominican.

Gary Sánchez could have his days counted as a star receiver for the New York Yankees, since it is no secret that for several months they have wanted to replace him at the position.

Internally it seems that they will hardly find who to put behind the plate, so the people of the Bronx will have to ‘navigate’ in the off-season market to see the available options.

The Athletic journalist Ken Rosenthal has stated that among the Yankees’ chances to get the services of a new catcher are Sean Murphy of the Athletics, Willson Contreras of the Cubs; and Yan Gomes and Roberto Pérez, free agents.

New York Yankees have had to “settle” for Gary Sanchez in recent seasons, but this could change in the coming months if they see that something is more convenient for them.