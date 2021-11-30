Yanet García gives a small video preview of her OnlyFans | Instagram

The beautiful model and ex weather girl Yanet García has once again surprised his millions of fans with a flirty video that he shared on his official Instagram account, giving a preview to his OnlyFans page.

Yanet García allowed the pupil of her admirers posing from different angles to the camera while wearing only a fairly small outfit and some black strips.

As you can see, the also conductive continues to attract attention within social networks, where once again he paralyzed the hearts of his followers by showing himself in a suggestive video in which he has left very little to the imagination with the help of a scarce garment that was lost among his stunning curves.

The fiery video with which express presenter of the program ‘Hoy’ began the week was shared through his official Instagram profile, where the pupil of his most demanding admirers consented.

It may interest you: Yanet García uses a thin ribbon among her charms, only fans

As is customary in almost all of its publications, it managed to stir the hearts of more than 633 thousand users of the famous social network of the little camera, who rated the video with a red heart, in addition to a shower of messages in which they praised its beauty and they made raunchy proposals to him.

Along with the video, the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, reminded her of her 14.3 million followers that they will be able to find more content like this within her OnlyFans page, where she promises to surprise them with spectacular photo shoots.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCÍA’S VIDEO.

On the other hand, since her beginnings on television, the Monterrey host Yanet García shared that one of her dreams was to be a model, an activity for which she prepared for years working on various projects and teaching modeling classes to girls who shared the same goal. than her.

It was thus that time later the opportunity arose to appear in the newscasts giving the weather, where due to her beauty and spectacular figure she won the attention of the viewers and obtained the nickname of “The weather girl”, the same as until the day of today it continues to distinguish it.

Especially now that he is living in the United States, the country where he began the new stage of his career, choosing to work on his part creating material on the OnlyFans platform and where he has found the perfect place to fulfill his objectives.