With Triathlon PrevenIMSS reinforces preventive health, nutritional guidance and physical activation

In the 12th National Day, Strengthening of Preventive Care, the Health Triad, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reinforces preventive actions in diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cancer, and provides the beneficiaries nutritional guidance and physical activation.

From November 26 to 28, these actions are carried out at the national level, because there is a favorable epidemic scenario with 31 states in yellow or green and the need to continue recovering the ordinary services of the Institute. During these days specialty consultations, family medicine and surgeries are scheduled.

Within the framework of the 12th National Conference, the IMSS Director of Medical Benefits, Dr. Célida Duque Molina, led the “Diabetón Ciudad de la Health ”, to sensitize the people of Morelos in the self-care of diabetes.

In this activity, which was carried out in coordination with the IMSS Foundation, the Merk company and the Jiutepec City Council, Duque Molina pointed out that this fight is focused on preventive care and this effort being carried out in Morelos is the focus of attention in the IMSS-

“It is very important to join forces to make timely detections and interventions for the benefit of the eligible population,” he said.

For her part, the general director of the IMSS Foundation, Ana Lía García García, thanked the support of the Social Security authorities and the municipality of Jiutepec to carry out this event that is being implemented in other states of the country.

Meanwhile, the head of the IMSS in Morelos, Dr. José Miguel Ángel Van Dick Puga, stressed that with this type of events it is possible to advance on the issue of prevention and thus achieve years of healthy life with quality for people.

In the “Diabetón Ciudad de la Salud” in the municipality of Jiutepec, hundreds of people attended the call of Social Security, the IMSS Foundation and the Merk company to receive preventive actions.

In this edition, Medical Nursing, Nutrition and Social Work personnel carried out actions of the Educational Strategies for Health Promotion ChiquitIMSS Junior, ChiquitIMSS, JuvenIMSS Junior, JuvenIMSS, Her and Him with PrevenIMSS, PrevenIMSS Pregnancy, PrevenIMSS Active Aging, Steps through Salud and I can.

In Diabetón, higher glucose detections were made and in case of registering high levels, it was suggested to the beneficiaries to go to their Family Medicine Unit (UMF) to provide care and follow-up to this indicator of the onset of diabetes.

In addition, IMSS staff supported people to download the IMSS Digital application and generated an appointment through their cell phone, to later receive the package of preventive actions and a medical consultation.

Likewise, the attendees performed a cyclotone and Zumba simultaneously, this with the support of instructors.

The 12th National Day will be attended by base and temporary staff, managers of units of the three levels of care, heads of the representations, directors and directors of High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), with their management teams, in addition to the optimization of day shifts, nights and weekends.

The event in Jiutepec, Morelos, was attended by the Chief of Medical Benefits, Dr. Julio César Cárcamo; the director of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 3 in Jiutepec, Dr. Margie Melgar Aranda; the mayor of Jiutepec, Rafael Reyes Reyes.

As well as personnel from the Nutrition and Health Area. Health Promotion Division, Coordination of First Level Units, Julia del Carmen Rodríguez García; the director of Market Access and Government Sales of Merk Biopharma Distribution SA de CV Orlando Aguirre M .; among other people.

Social Security invites the eligible population to go to their medical units in case of pending consultations and surgeries, these care are carried out under strict safety and hygiene protocols by health personnel to avoid contagion of COVID-19. For more information, the telephone line 800 623 2323 is available.