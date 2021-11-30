Will Smith: the 5 hardest (and most surprising) confessions in his biography

Will Smith He is one of the most charismatic actors in film and television. Thanks to his role in ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ we discovered that youth was a divine treasure and that living as a family could be synonymous with thousands of adventures within four walls. Now already grown up and already over fifty, the actor from ‘Siete almas’ has published his memoirs.

In them, he makes an exhaustive review of how his days have been, dropping some surprising information from both his childhood and his youth. Despite the fact that the actor has always been very sincere when it comes to his personal life (where he has even counted, how is your relationship with your wife, Jada Pinkett Smith), our legs still shake with the advances that have been made about this book that will be presented in Spain on December 1.

These are some of the most disturbing stories that occupy the pages of ‘Will’:

1. His mother caught him having sex with his girlfriend

One of the most embarrassing situations that the 53-year-old actor comments in ‘Will’ concerns the moment his mother caught him having sex with a girl when he was 16 years old. At the time, he was living in Philadelphia and had met a girl named Melanie Parker in high school, of whom, according to Insider, fell “deeply and totally” in love.

One day, passion took away their shame and they started having sex in the kitchen. Specifically, with a very easy and well-known posture. “In adolescence, apart from physical injuries, you cannot feel worse when your mother catches you and your girlfriend doing the puppy in the kitchen,” he says before revealing that when that relationship ended, was plunged into a spiral of “homeopathic remedies and unbridled sex”. There is no doubt that Will knows how to forget a great love …

2. There was a time when sex and alcohol were part of your day to day

Although almost all of us remember him already married to Jada Pinkett Smith, it should be remembered that the ‘Men In Black’ actor first married Sheree Zampino in 1992, to divorce three years later. It was in 1997 when he married the ‘Matrix’ actress and, fruto of their marriage, we meet Jaden and Willow.

In the pages of his memoirs, the actor dedicates a chapter to what the first four months of his marriage to his second wife were like and the truth is that there is no lack of detail in his narration. Apparently then toBoth wanted to start a wild competition with which they wanted to show who was more passionate.

“We drank every day and we made love every day and multiple times for four months in a row. I only worried about the two possibilities that existed: one, that I was going to satisfy my wife sexually and, two, that I could die trying, “he tells without hesitation in one of the most morbid parts of the book.

3. He was in jail

Before becoming one of the most recognizable television faces, Will Smith went through a difficult stage, to say the least. As he himself confessed on the Oprah Winfrey program and which he also includes in his memoirs, there was a time when he stepped on jail. “Right before ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, I think people will be surprised to learn that you lost everything. The government took your cars, your house and you ended up in jail. You describe it as ‘having hit rock bottom’, “said the presenter.

The actor then said that he got into a fight in which someone was injured and he was sent to jail. So the money “went, the car went. I was lying on the floor of my cell and I was like … You’re kidding me! “, he replied. It should be remembered that he was not there long … Thank goodness!

4. He thought about killing his father

This, without a doubt, has been one of the strongest confessions that the actor has related on the occasion of the presentation of ‘Will’. The actor of ‘In search of happiness’ has told both in his pages and in his promotional events that his childhood was marked by the mistreatment of his father. “My father era violent, but he was also in every game, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at each of my film premieres, “he writes in his memoirs.

Despite the fact that this relationship improved over time, the actor recalled the moment when he thought about ending his father’s life. “When I was nine years old I saw my father punch my mother in the head with such force that he semayo. I saw her spit blood. That moment, in that room, defined who I was more than any other moment in my life, “he says.

For him it was a trauma that he has never overcome and he has recognized that all the awards he has won since then he has dedicated to his mother for not having done anything to help her that day. As for his father, who passed away in 2016, the actor has said that thought of throwing him down the stairs when he was sick. Ultimately, he did not and died of natural causes.

5. Suicide was among his options

In addition to his memoirs, the actor has hosted a six-part documentary series on YouTube called ‘Will Smith The Best Shape of My Life.’ In her, features some workout routines as well as confessions a speaking to the camera, including a shocking surprise: the actor considered committing suicide.

In the preview, the actor tells his loved ones that there was a time when he thought about ending his life, although he did notor contextualize in which vital moment he was or what pushed him to finally not make that sad decision.