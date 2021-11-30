Will Smith reveals the sexual traumas he suffered: “Sometimes he vomited after having an orgasm” | Film and Television

There is no doubt that Will Smith He is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood and, at the same time, one of the most beloved. Mind you, the fact Being famous and possessing enormous financial wealth does not always go hand in hand with happiness. full, as explained in Will, the book of his memories.

On the pages of this publication, are collected episodes that have never come to light before of the well-known celebrity of the small and big screen. One of the most prominent is the one that reveals sexual trauma suffered a year ago: “sometimes she vomited after having an orgasm”says the versatile actor.

It all started from a breakup with a girlfriend who had: “Up to this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” Will begins. “But over the next few months, I became a ghetto hyena,” he continues.

“I had sex with many women and it was so constitutively unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes even throw up“, confesses the actor in his book.

“I hoped by God that some beautiful stranger was ‘the ultimate’ that would make this pain disappear … but invariably, there I was, retching and unhappy. And the woman’s gaze deepened my agony even more”

“What I did was clear my mind, let myself know that it’s okay to be who I am and who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins,” says Will Smith.

A book full of harsh confessions

In addition to this episode, Will Smith writes, along with Mark Manson, other harsh confessions throughout the pages of Will, book that goes on sale in Spain this same December 1, 2021.

In recent weeks, he shared an excerpt in which he talks about how his father became a nightmare for him during his childhood. It got to the point that he thought of “killing” his father to avenge his mother, since he mistreated her.