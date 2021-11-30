Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Porsche 911 up for auction in ‘Two Rebel Cops’

He was born with the soul of blockbuster and over the years it has become a 90s action movie classic. Two rebel cops (1995) or Bad boys, its original title, narrates the adventures of Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith), friends and detectives of the Miami Police Department’s Narcotics Division.

The film, which raised more than 140 million dollars, also served to strengthen the careers of both actors, especially that of Will Smith, who came from sweeping The Prince of Bel-Air and wanted to break through in Hollywood. In any case, from that film, one of its silent protagonists also remains to be remembered: a brand new Porsche 911.

The sports car was acquired by Michael Bay, director of the film at the end of filming, although he later sold it in 2005 to producer Pat Sandstone, who had it in his possession for three years until he sold it to a collector specialized in the models of the German brand named Matthew Drendel, who in turn kept it until 2014.

Enlarge The state of the vehicle is unbeatable. Mecum Auctions

And now, the iconic vehicle will be auctioned along with 3,500 other cars by the Mecum Auctions house in an event that will take place in Florida (USA), between January 6 and 16, 2022. The Porsche 911 is in perfect condition and only 55,355 kilometers long, so someone is expected to pay the more than 400,000 euros that some experts believe may be worth it. In addition, it is a fairly exclusive model in that only 350 units were marketed in the US.