“Why have you done this?”

In addition to having published his new memoirs, ‘Will’, Will Smith he has been very involved in several new projects. The actor is also revealing more details of his personal life through the promotion of his memoirs.

During an interview on the program ‘The Graham Norton Show‘, Will has assured that he does not like to write or act in sex scenes. To top it off, the actor has confessed: “Sex scenes are the worst part of acting. When you see them in a movie there is music and wine, but on set there is a giant guy holding a microphone, chewing and looking at you. ”

As a result of this conversation, Will recalled a joke, which to many will seem unforgivable, and what did he spend on his wife Jada pinkett smith: “She was coming to meet my family for the first time. I grew up in a very religious house and my grandmother Gigi is very involved in the subject of Jesus. They did not know who Jada was and I put one of his movies And it turns out that when Jada arrived, my grandmother was watching a sex scene… “

“He came in and my grandmother was watching that scene. She looked at Jada and said: ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie‘. Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why did you do this?’





Will Smith and Jada Pinkett at the ‘King Richard’ Premiere | GTRES

Will ends the anecdote saying: “And I said to him: ‘I promise you it is fun, maybe not now, but one day it will give us years of joy.’ We’ve been together for 27 years and he still hasn’t laughed!“.

Despite the fact that the actor and Jada’s marriage have gone through several ups and downs, the actor has confirmed that they are now better than ever through his memoir, ‘Will’, in which you say that their relationship allows them to be “simultaneously one hundred percent united and one hundred percent free“.

As he tells, the couple has discovered “the power to love in freedom“The reason why they have been able to overcome the bumps in their relationship and why they are very happy now. So even if Will played this harsh joke early in their relationship, it seems that now everything is going from strength to strength. candle.

