Britney Spears and Justin timberlake They met at Mickey Mouse Club when they were very young, precisely at 12 years old. Since their relationship ended, everyone has been wondering why for years?

And it is that they had a relationship since they were young while both were growing up. In fact, they were seen as the best American couple and, until they formalized in 2000. At that time, both were triumphing in the teenage music scene, but there came a day when everything started to go wrong between them and, finally, everything fell apart. finished.

This is how Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake ended

20 years have passed and time has healed the wounds of their notorious breakup. But, before you know why did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake break up, It is worth clarifying that now both joke on Instagram about their past. In fact, Timberlake has responded to a publication with laughing faces, yes, without making any comment.

From that beautiful dream relationship of 2 young people, there were images that are already part of popular culture. The song is remembered “Cry me a river”Where it was an obvious tribute – or with another look – a criticism on the part of Justin to Britney with stories of infidelities in a time, precisely, where they themselves defended sexual abstinence until marriage.

That’s where the controversy, speculation and bad relationship were born. Amid rumors of infidelities that covered all the covers of the adolescent press, the relationship was wearing down more and more.

When the end of the relationship approached and they finishedTimberlake promised Britney that he would never say specifically why their relationship ended and, to this day, it has. However, in the middle of the breakup, a topic that was much commented on was the britney virginity.

Much more has been said about that, in fact, the singer herself publicized about her abstinence until marriage and it was Timberlake who sowed doubt in a private interview she had with Barbara Walters on ABC News.

For her part, Britney, over time – when she would refer to why they broke up – only made a few statements. “I have only slept with one person in my entire life. It was after two years of relationship with Justin and I thought he was the man of my life. Apparently I was wrong. I didn’t think I would go on the Barbara Walters show and sell myself that way. ”

It was only in 2011 that TImberlake opened up and, once again speaking of Britney, apologized in an interview: “I wish her the best. We haven’t spoken in 9 or 10 years. We were similar, village boys who did the same thing. But then you get older and the way you were as a kid no longer makes sense. I don’t speak for her, but at least I was a totally different person. ”

“SOURCE: The Third”

Possibly, there were several reasons why Britney Spears and Justin timberlake

They ended their relationship. They were very young and with a whole future ahead of them. The important thing is that today they get along and even joke on social networks.

Did you like this couple?