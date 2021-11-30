WhatsApp; how to recover your account if your cell phone was hacked or stolen

Experts recommend enabling two-step verification to protect your account.

Through false links and advertisements, as well as invitations to apocryphal events, any WhatsApp account can be hacked. Therefore, we explain how to recover your account if you were a victim of fraud or in the event that your cell phone has been stolen.

How to recover your WhatsApp account if it was stolen?

The WhatsApp support page offers the following recommendations for recovering stolen accounts.

Hacked accounts, how to recover them step by step

Close the messaging app and log in again with your phone number. You will receive a confirmation code six digits via SMS message. Enter the confirmation code. Once placed any other session will be closed. The app can ask for a two-step verification code. If you don’t know it, it’s because the hacker has already activated this verification. In this case, WhatsApp informs that you must wait seven days to verify the account. However, upon receipt of this code, all open sessions will be closed.

WhatsApp also recommends that “if you suspect someone else is using your account, notify your family and friends, as that person could impersonate you in your individual and group chats.

Cell phones stolen or lost

The first step is lock sim card. You should call the mobile phone operator and ask that lock the sim card.

“After the blockade, it will no longer be possible to verify the account again on that phone because it is necessary to receive a text message (SMS) or a call to verify the account ”, explains the support page.

From here, there are two options:

Use a new SIM card with the same phone number to activate WhatsApp on another cell phone. It should be noted that this is the faster way to disable WhatsApp from a stolen phone .

with the same phone number to activate on another cell phone. It should be noted that this is the . Send an email to support@whatsapp.com. with the phrase “Stolen / Lost Phone: Please deactivate my account“. In the body of the message the telephone number must be placed.

“Even if your SIM card is blocked and your phone service is suspended, WhatsApp could be used with a Wi-Fi connection if you do not contact us to request the deactivation of your account“. WhatsApp

Not just WhatsApp, how to know if someone is hacking your phone

The computer security company Kaspersky ensures that if a phone experiences one or more of the following signals, it is possible that the device is hacked.