WhatsApp, four new functions will arrive during 2022

WhatsApp is one of the main platforms for instant messaging that every day is used by millions of people to resolve issues at work, school, through messages, photos, videos, video calls, etc.

This app has many features that make life easier for users, but it is also constantly updated to offer new tools. On this occasion, we tell you four that will arrive during 2022, so take note.

What’s new WhatsApp will have

1. Logout

This is one of the most anticipated, currently users can open their WhatsApp account on their cell phone and a computer at the same time, with the multi-device function. But the good news is that from 2022, you can disconnect from one, but stay online in another without any problem.

2. Reels on WhatsApp

Next year, the application will give users the opportunity to ‘clone’ Instagram reels, this as part of Meta’s new plan, before Facebook. In such a way that you can have all your applications that belong to Mark Zuckerberg’s company linked and make publications at the same time, as is already the case with some.

3. Delete a message whenever you want

Currently users can delete a message they have sent in a period of 68 minutes, after that time, it is impossible to delete it. But now, WhatsApp will give the possibility to delete it without a time limit, which is a great advantage.

4. Privacy alternatives

Finally, another of the tools that WhatsApp will add during 2022 will be related to privacy, such as being able to hide your photo from a specific person, as well as your last connection time, among other things.

As you will see, the updates in which this instant messaging platform works are various and cover several points, both of privacy and to make chats more fun. So it is only a matter of time before they are officially available and all users can enjoy them.

