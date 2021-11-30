WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to download the latest version of APK 18.40.0 for free

WhatsApp, the free call and message application, it is constantly renewed to meet the needs of its users. Being one of the most used and popular applications in the world, it has different versions; the last one is 18.40.0. In MARCA Claro, we share more details about WhatsApp Plus 2021, the latest alternate version of WhatsApp.

How do you download WhatsApp plus?

To download WhatsApp Plus 2021, it is necessary to enter sites such as APK’S Techbigs, Teknepolis or Malavida. On these sites, you should search for the application, in an installer file, in APK format.

How to install WhatsApp plus 2021?

After downloading the file in APK format, it is It is essential to delete the original version of WhatsApp in order to install WhatsApp Plus 2021. We recommend making a backup to protect your conversations and files.

What are the improvements of WhatsApp Plus?

These are the improvements of WhatsApp Plus:

Add and use new emojis.

Add visual themes.

Change the appearance and behavior of the application.

Change options for sending files.

Make group calls and video calls with up to 8 users.

Who can use WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is only available for devices with Android operating system.

Is it safe to use this alternate version of WhatsApp plus?

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial version of WhatsApp. Therefore, we suggest you wait for updates to the official version of the application.

