What to do, what to see in Guayaquil on Tuesday, November 30, 2021? | Culture | Entertainment

Netflix premieres a new Spanish comedy about several couples who seek to get out of the routine and their conflicts.

Netflix premiere

Where two fit, a funny Spanish comedy comes to the platform of streaming today. Five intertwined stories create a fun and sensual plot with multiple possibilities on a night where nothing goes according to plan, but everyone gets what they need. Starring a choral cast that includes Ernesto Alterio, Raúl Arévalo, Luis Callejo and María León (The house of flowers), Ana Milan (Paquita Salas), Álvaro Cervantes (The time that I give you), among others. Under the direction of Paco Caballero.

Opera greats at the TCA

Continuing with its programming, the Teatro Centro de Arte presents this space to learn a little more about this genre through talks. This time it is the teacher Freddy Torres who will give a virtual talk about Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck, an opera in three acts with music by the German composer, critic and educator and libretto in German by Adelheide Wette, Humperdinck’s sister, based on the story of the same name by the Brothers Grimm. Free access through the TCA networks. 19:00, Multiartes Room of the Centro de Arte Theater (Av. Carlos J. Arosemena Km 4.5 and Av. Del Bombero).

Screening at Casal Catalá

The community organization Casal Catalá will screen the film this Tuesday 30 The Mexican suitcase, which tells the story of the 4,500 negatives that prestigious photographers Robert Capa, Gerda Taro and David ‘Chim’ Seymour took during the Spanish Civil War, which disappeared and were recovered 70 years later in a department in Mexico City. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the screening will begin at 8:15 p.m. Free entry, there will be sale of wine and tapas. Address: Mirtos 706A and Ficus (Urdesa).

New Miss Funnyverse feature

The actress Giovanna andrade She reappears on stage with her funny show in which she recounts her experience representing Ecuador in an important beauty pageant, with curious anecdotes from her life as an actress, woman and environmentalist. A stand-up comedy about that secret place in the beauty of each one and with another perspective of that controversial world of queens. The new performance will be tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, at 8:00 p.m., outside the Sánchez Aguilar Theater. Admission: $ 15.

Vin Diesel as superhero

Based on the popular comic Valiant, Vin Diesel plays the unstoppable superhero Bloodshot, whose tape will be available from tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. Ray Garrison (Diesel), also known as Bloodshot, is resurrected by the Rising Spirit Technologies company through the use of nanotechnology. As he struggles to regain his memory, Ray tries to get back to who he was before suffering the accident that would leave him amnesiac. Directed by David SF Wilson and also starring Eiza González and Sam Heughan. (AND)