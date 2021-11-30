What to do in Barcelona today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021
The death of the composer Stephen Sondheim it has orphaned the followers of musical theater. The teacher was a disciple of Oscar Hammerstein II (the author of The King and I or The sound of music) and, in turn, sponsored the new composers. A genius about whom many lines have already been written these days, but the best way to get to know him more thoroughly is to discover his work, both the most famous and the most unknown titles, as well as reviewing the many tributes that have been made to him. In this guide we can discover where and how to view them.
Lyricist
His first major job was under the command of Leonard bernstein to write the lyrics (not the music) of this classic that modernized the Romeo and Juliet of Shakespeare. While we wait for the premiere of the new version of Spielberg (scheduled for December 22) it is always good to remember the original directed by Robert Wise and Jeromes Robbins in 1961 with a Natalie Wood that the public fell in love with.
On Filmin, Apple TV (rental and sale), DVD and BR.
Diva Ethel Merman refused to let an unknown composer like him write the music for this biography of the star of burlesque, Gipsy rose lee but he had no problem with my writing the lyrics. His film version (The queen of vaudeville)Interestingly, it also starred Natalie Wood in 1962.
On Filmin, DVD and BR.
But it was also the subject of a remake for television in 1993 with Cynthia Gibb, from the series Fame, and Bette Midler who can be seen at Youtube. On DVD and BR and also on Youtube The one starring Imelda Staunton (2015) can be found at the Savoy Theater.
Big works
GOLFUS DE ROMA (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED IN THE WAY TO THE FORUM) (1962)
This funny comedy was his first big success as a composer and lyricist and was successfully made into a film by Richard Lester. A Roman mess in which the future Phantom of the Opera appeared, Michael Crawford and that was the last appearance on the screen of the silent film comic star, Buster Keaton. While we wait for it to premiere in Barcelona the theatrical version starring Carlos Latre, we stick with the original movie.
On Filmin, Apple TV (rent and buy), DVD and BR.
Antonio Banderas has just re-released it in his Malaga Soho with a cast full of Catalans (Roger Berruezo, Lydia Fairén, Marta Ribera, Albert Bolea, Rubén Yuste or Anna Moliner). It tells of the birthday party of a bachelor in his thirties with his best friends, it was considered one of the first musicals to deal with adult themes and can be enjoyed on YouTube in this version starring television Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Hendricks or the big Broadway star, Patti LuPone.
One of his great titles, winner of seven Tony Awards and with classic themes like I’m still here, Could I leave you or Losing my mind. With a nostalgic air he narrates the reunion of the elderly artists of a musical in a theater about to be demolished. Dominic cooke (On Chesil Beach, The English Spy) is at the forefront of its future film adaptation, still in pre-production.
Various adaptations on DVD and on YouTube this version is available.
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (1973)
The Smiles of a summer night by Ingmar Bergman were transformed into a musical with a theme that went down in history, Send in the clowns. He came to the cinema four years later with Elizabeth Taylor and Diana Rigg (the unforgettable Oleanna Tyrrell of Game of Thrones) as protagonists and does not appear on any platform, but there is a copy on YouTube.
And you can also see a theatrical version of the New York City Opera in 1990.
It is probably his best known and most popular work, a macabre tale full of edges. In cinema, Tim Burton seemed the most suitable to shoot it but he made the mistake of eliminating his masterful Ballad of Sweeney Todd and giving the leading role to his friend Johnny Depp and his partner, Helena Bonham Carter, perhaps not suitable for those characters.
On Movistar + and, for rent on Amazon, Apple TV and Rakuten. Also on DVD and BR.
Especially recommended is the original Broadway version starring Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou
Available on DVD.
Equally worthwhile is the 2001 concert version with Patti LuPone and George Hearn in Youtube.
And this other one, also in Youtube with Emma Thompson as Mrs. Lovett and Audra McDonald
But we are left with the montage in Catalan. the splendid version of Mario Gas with Constantino Romero and Vicky Peña that Sondheim himself praised.
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (1984)
Bucolic portrait of the neo-impressionist French painter Georges seurat and his relationship with his grandson, a troubled contemporary artist. The only version for the screen was a French television production difficult to find, but the recording with the original cast led by two greats such as Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.
A combination of several folk tales with a somewhat terrifying twist that became one of his most famous works. He made it to the movies in 2014 with Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, and James Corden, among others.
Available at Disney. For rent or buy from: Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten.
On YouTube you can find the recording with the original Broadway cast, with Bernadette Peters and Joanna Gleason, among others.
Cinema
On rare occasions, the composer wrote soundtracks conceived for the cinema. One of them was this biographical tape directed by Alain Resnais from a french scammer played by Jean-Paul Belmondo that caused a political crisis in his country.
Available at Filmin.
Another biography, in this case the by American journalist and activist John Reed focused on the utopia of the Russian revolution, it served its director and protagonist Warren Beatty to hire Sondheim, who wrote a score as dramatic as it is nostalgic.
On DVD and BR.
Beatty counted on him again to narrate the adventures of this comic detective and the composer wrote five songs to the greater glory of Madonna, co-star and singer of the film. One of them, Sooner or later, led him to win the Oscar in this category.
For rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play.
Oddities
A musical created for television about a poet who hides from the world by taking refuge in a department store after closing where he discovers that other strange characters live. The surprise is that the protagonist, and singer, was neither more nor less than Anthony Perkins trying to escape his role as Norman Bates in Psychosis. The curious can discover it in this copy that has survived the test of time.
In Youtube.
One of his most unusual works is this historical drama set in 19th century Japan when the American ships arrived and discovered the outside world to the Nipponese. Despite his 10 Tony nominations it only lasted six months on the bill since the public did not quite connect with this work, close to the traditional kabuki theater, but it can be recovered in this old recording of Japanese public television.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (1981)
The great failure of his career, a drama about the evolution of friendship between three young people over 20 years narrated from the present to the past. The adverse reviews prompted only had 16 performances but, over time, it has become a cult musical that has been recovered on various stages and can be seen on YouTube.
BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAPPENED (2016)
The best possible complement to Merrily we roll along is this documentary that tells the illusion of the group of young actors to be able to work with Sondheim, which turned into a major disappointment when he crashed at the box office and his dream was shattered. The movie that the algorithm does not usually show no matter how much you love musicals.
Another of his great blunders, the portrait of several assassins who tried to assassinate American presidents. He only had 73 performances, but in 2004 it was re-released and once again got its revenge, as it got five Tony’s. It can only be retrieved on YouTube in amateur college theatrical versions like these.
The romantic and historical drama Passione d’amore (Between love and death)by Ettore Scola, he was inspired by this obsessive love story set in the Italy of the Risorgimento. A project as risky as it is worthwhile. Once again YouTube offers us the opportunity to recover it with the casting Broadway original.
STEPHEN SONDHEIM IN SIX BY SONDHEIM (2013)
James Lapine, director of many of Sondheim’s works, signs this documentary about six of his songs commented on by the author himself and performed by great Broadway artists.
TICK, TICK & mldr; BOOM! (2021)
This film by Lin-Manuel Miranda has just been released, which adapts a musical by Jonathan Larson before he triumphed with Rent. Here Sondheim (played by Bradley Whitford) is already a famous author and decisively contributes to helping the young artist to find your way.
Only on Netflix.
Tributes
The reference page for the musical in Catalonia has an interesting playlist with a selection of various artists, from Joan Vázquez to Arnau Tordera, interpreting their songs.
When the composer turned 80, six ladies of the stage (Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Elaine Stritch, Donna Murphy, and Marin Mazzie) paid tribute to her with Six ladies in red.
Last year’s lockdown prompted artists to organize a great concert in which, from their homes, they performed their most memorable songs for more than two hours with impressive results.
On Sunday, once his death was known, a large number of artists, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda gathered in Times Square to dedicate their song to him Sunday (from Sunday in the park with George) and thank him for his work and talent.
