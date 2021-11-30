What to do in Barcelona today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021

It is probably his best known and most popular work, a macabre tale full of edges. In cinema, Tim Burton seemed the most suitable to shoot it but he made the mistake of eliminating his masterful Ballad of Sweeney Todd and giving the leading role to his friend Johnny Depp and his partner, Helena Bonham Carter, perhaps not suitable for those characters.

On Movistar + and, for rent on Amazon, Apple TV and Rakuten. Also on DVD and BR.

Especially recommended is the original Broadway version starring Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou

Available on DVD.

Equally worthwhile is the 2001 concert version with Patti LuPone and George Hearn in Youtube.

And this other one, also in Youtube with Emma Thompson as Mrs. Lovett and Audra McDonald

But we are left with the montage in Catalan. the splendid version of Mario Gas with Constantino Romero and Vicky Peña that Sondheim himself praised.