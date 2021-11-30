What is the most secure password in 2021? None of this list
The password that you have in your email or personal account is safe? NordPass, a company that manages passwords, disclosed in its annual report The Awful Password List, what are the passwords that were most used during 2021.
One of the conclusions they reached is that users are not generating strong passwords. In some cases they even detected that people used 123456 or abcdef, which puts their personal data at risk. Passwords are important because they may or may not prevent other people from having access to our personal information, bank accounts, credit cards, etc., that is, they are vital to our personal finances.
What are the most insecure passwords
Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass, pointed out that passwords are the gateway to people’s digital lives, therefore, you have to be careful when generating them. We tell you which were the most common in 2021 and therefore the most unsafe.
- 123456
- 123456789
- 12345
- QWERTY
- password
- 12345678
- 111111
- 123123
- 1234567890
- 1234567
- qwerty123
- 000000
- 1q2w3e
- aa12345678
- abc123
- password1
- 1234
- qwertyuiop
- 123321
- password123
If you have any of them, it is best to change them for more secure ones, it should be noted that this analysis was carried out in 50 countries, resulting in that the most used password in 2021 was 123456, although it seems difficult to believe.
Around 103 million accounts used that password to protect their data, which, according to experts, could be cracked in seconds by cybercriminals.
Another of the most used passwords, in addition to these consecutive numbers, is qwerty, in addition to the word password. If in your case you do not know how to generate a secure password, we give you some recommendations that the experts gave, so take note.
- Create keys of at least 12 characters that include uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols.
- Use a different password for each of your accounts.
- It is best to update them every 90 days.
- Sites typically tell you when your password is weak, fair, or strong.
- You can also use a key generator, like the one offered by Google, and a password manager, in case you forget them.
Finally, according to data collected by Microsoft servers, they revealed that hackers or cybercriminals usually attack accounts that have short passwords, of around 6 characters.
