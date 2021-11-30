What Foods Cause Reflux? Avoid these 8 if you suffer from heartburn

Suffer from reflux can be really annoying, but when left untreated and the disease is allowed to progress, it can become dangerous for the health of a person. This problem occurs because the stomach acid or bile travels up the esophagus, irritating the lining of this area, and is due to the muscle located between the stomach and the esophagus, called esophageal sphincter, opens, allowing the passage of gastric acids.

Although reflux or heartburn occurs from time to time in everyoneEspecially when you eat in excess or consume some foods that can generate too much heartburn, it should not happen more than twice a week. If this is the case, it is considered that there is a sign of gastroesophageal reflux, that is, a disease that causes burning in the chest and that is worse when lying down.

Experts recommend that in these cases, you take care of a balanced diet and some dietary tips to avoid reflux are met, but it is also very important to know what are the foods that cause reflux to avoid, and this time we share which ones you should not consume, listed by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

What Foods Cause Reflux?

According to experts, gastroesophageal reflux can be triggered or worsened by the consumption of some foods or drinks, which should be avoided, and they are the following:

1. Citrus fruits and tomato

Although it may not seem like it, citrus fruits and tomatoes have a level of acidity that is not advisable for people suffering from reflux.

2. Alcoholic beverages

This is because they promote relaxation of the esophageal sphincter, which encourages it to open easily, favoring reflux, while destroying the natural barrier that protects the stomach.

3. Chocolate

Unfortunately, this food is rich in fat, so it requires greater digestion, promotes the production of stomach acids and destroys the natural gastric barrier.

4. Coffee and caffeinated drinks

This includes energy drinks and teas with a lot of caffeine, as they destroy the natural barrier of the stomach, creating a more acidic environment and causing reflux. They also enhance the relaxation of the esophageal sphincter.

5. Cola soda

Especially these sodas are too acidic, which creates an imbalance in the stomach that puts pressure on it and promotes gastric reflux.

6. Foods high in fat

In these we find fat, foods of animal origin and dairy products, as they are not good for digestion and fat promotes greater production of gastric acids.

7. Garlic, onion and very spicy food

The problem with these foods is that in the case of garlic and onion it increases the burning sensation, while spices can make digestion difficult, which promotes reflux.

8. Spicy and excessive food

Chili or spicy foods eaten in excess can cause damage to the gastric mucosa, which damages the natural barrier of the stomach. Meanwhile, overeating causes indigestion, causing pressure on the stomach and increased production of bile acids that affect reflux.