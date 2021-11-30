VIDEO: They show in simulations what happens when different stars meet a black hole

They are the first models to combine Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity with realistic star density scenarios.

A group of astrophysicists developed simulations that show what happens when stars with different characteristics meet a black hole.

NASA’s Goddard Center, which released a video of the simulations, detailed in a statement published last week that the scientists, led by Taeho Ryu, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (Germany), created eight star models with various masses and densities, while the calculated mass for the black hole was one million times that of the Sun.

From NASA they detailed that these are the first simulations that “combine the physical effects of Einstein’s theory of general relativity with realistic stellar density models.” The simulations accompanied a study that was published in The Astrophysical Journal in November 2020.

In the models created it can be observed that the gravity of the black hole causes the deformation of the stars: some of them they come undone completely, in an event known as a tidal disruption, while other are partially altered and they manage to keep part of their mass and then return to their normal shape. By analyzing the factors that determine the outcome of these encounters, the experts concluded that not only the mass, but also the density of the bodies plays an important role.

In addition, the study authors analyzed how the distance between the stars and the black hole and the different masses of black holes influence those encounters. “The results will help astronomers to estimate how often complete tidal disruptions occur in the universe and to build more accurate images of these dire cosmic events,” reads the NASA publication.

