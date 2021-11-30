Vaccines against covid-19 could be inefficient against omicron variant: Modern

The pharmaceutical Modern made the world tremble this Tuesday, after Stephan Bancel, president of the laboratory, I declare that the variant omicron could withstand the vaccines current anticovid, reported Reuters.

According to Bancel, the data on the effectiveness of vaccines current against new strain will arrive in the next two weeks but the scientists they are not optimistic.

“All the scientists I have talked to feel that this is not going to be good,” Bancel told the Financial Times.

Following the statement of the director of Modern, main stock markets Europeans fell about 1.5%, Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.6% lower and crude oil futures lost more than 3% as Bancel’s comments unleashed fears that one vaccine resistance can prolong the pandemic.

Scientists and the World Health Organization (who) have said it could take weeks to understand if it is probable that omicron cause serious illness or escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines.

Faced with this panorama, laboratories such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) are working on new versions of the anticovid vaccine specific against omicron.

Yesterday, the who classified omicron as “worrying” and warned that it represents “a very high risk” for the world.

None variant of covid-19 had caused so much concern since the emergency of Delta, which is currently the dominant and is very contagious. Nevertheless, omicron It hasn’t officially caused any deaths so far, at least according to official counts.

The discovery of the omicron variant in more than 14 countries to date is the latest evidence that the global COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. We must accelerate vaccination and the number of tests. https://t.co/dsJxQg99Oh – Alejandro Macias (@doctormacias) November 30, 2021

The new variant of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa, as announced by the who on November 24 but this Tuesday the dutch authorities they announced that omicron it had already arrived in the Netherlands on November 19, a week earlier than previously thought.

The Dutch Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM) detected the variant omicron in two tests carried out in the country on November 19 and 23, the health authority said in a statement.

To date, the pandemic from covid-19 has caused at least 5.2 million dead since its appearance in China at the end of 2019.

kach