US Federal Reserve: Inflation Will Persist; they fear a blow to the economy

Powell appeared before the Congress of the United States regarding the economic situation of the country and released a phrase that caused a stir among financial analysts.

“It is time to withdraw the word ‘transitory‘with respect to inflation“Was the comment that surprised the financial world, because it previously stated that high inflation in the US would be” transitory “and would stabilize.

The announcement is interpreted by financial analysts at Bloomberg and other networks as a possible return to high interest rates by the Fed.

America faces inflation by 2021 of 6.2% due to the economic blows left by international measures against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The bottlenecks that delay the production of multiple goods and that also slow down trade, coupled with the problem of rising energy such as gas, are behind a global rise in prices.

Mexico expect inflation of 7.05% for this year. The dollar rebounded above 22 pesos. This translates into a loss of purchasing power and a weakening of the national currency.

The Nasdaq, the main stock index of tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook, fell to -1.53% after Powell’s comment.