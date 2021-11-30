UATx, headquarters of the CUMEX chair of medicine – El Sol de Tlaxcala

To promote the work of collaboration networks in the training of human resources in the health area, the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx) is the headquarters of the XIII National Chair of Medicine “Dr. Ignacio Chávez ”, under the theme: National meeting of medical research in times of pandemic COVID-19, organized by the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Consortium of Mexican Universities (CUMEX).

Elvia Ortiz Ortiz, coordinator of the Division of Biological Sciences, representing Luis González Placencia, rector of the UATx, He pointed out that the work that was done last year to organize the chair gave excellent results, since the effort that this university made to carry it out was recognized, in the midst of the contexts of the pandemic that hit us stronglyTherefore, no other institution of higher education dared to carry out this space of analysis and, today, this alma mater is once again the headquarters.

He stressed that, in this forum, in two days of work, the emerging scenarios that are experienced by the spread of the Covid-19, a fact that will help teachers and students update their knowledge, since, in an act of responsibility and commitment to their discipline, they have not left a single moment their academic and hospital training, taking the lead in this situation and supporting the treatment of patients with this disease.

In turn, Dante Arturo Salgado González, president of CUMEX and rector of the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), emphasized that this activity is a way to strengthen ties to support scientific research and teaching in all its horizons, in addition to being born in a panorama in which, Mexican public universities, promote quality as a mechanism to respond to society in the expectation of a comprehensive education for all young people.

Later, he congratulated the Autonomous of Tlaxcala because this Chair of Medicine is framed in a context that has forced us to rethink and reassess the exercise of this discipline, therefore, from CUMEX, Support is ratified for these forums to continue to be a link with society and to continue working as the country demands.

The Autonomous of Tlaxcala It has done hard work to belong to CUMEX, which is why it is located as an active institution within this Consortium, which encourages the development of joint research projects that have a broad impact on society.

