Types of women’s shoes and when to wear them
“Give a girl the perfect pair of shoes… and she will conquer the world,” he once said. Marilyn monroe. And a study carried out in France agrees with the mythical blonde. According to researchers at the Université de Bretagne-Sud, high heels have an almost hypnotic effect on the male sex. These are some of the results of the study that appears in the publication Archives of sexual conduct:
1. A woman in high shoes is twice as effective in getting a man to stop and answer survey questions than one in flat shoes.
2. When a woman on stilettos drops an object in the street, she is more likely (up to 50 percent) that a man will help her than if she wears other shoes.
3. In a bar or public place, men approach women who wear high heels faster than those who wear low shoes. In fact, those wearing high heels wait only half the time.
Why are heels more attractive than any other type of shoe?
What is the secret of the male fascination for these footwear, which has its origin in the ancient EgyptWhen the butchers wore them to avoid staining their feet with blood? (Although they were certainly very sexy butchers).
Some point out the obvious: that raised on high heels, a woman looks more stylized and sensual, since these force her to move in a way that enhances her curves and her derrière. At the same time, she projects an aura of confidence in herself and in her sexual attractiveness that is practically aphrodisiac. Others point to the psychological aspect: that high heels literally raise female self-esteem, making her feel more desirable and powerful, which is a magnet for men.
If you want to decipher the shoe code and discover what your favorite shoes or the ones you wear most frequently project, here is the key. These are the basic categories, which includes the small variations within each style. And remember the words of Marilyn Monroe. When selecting a pair, think strategically, as your shoes “speak.”
They are the favorites of Lady Gaga, who assures that she did not stop wearing them even when she was working as a waitress and they prohibited her from very high heels. These denote a personality vibrant and safe. They also reveal the wayward, “high-maintenance” woman who feels the need for attention. Attracts the man looking for a woman powerful, sexy and selective.
TO Jennifer Lopez they fascinate you! This kind of shoe screams “young, edgy, independent.” If this is your favorite kind of shoe, men see you as a woman creative, who thinks for herself, strong and feminine at once. Your shoes reveal you as a very active girl on all platforms, precisely, of digital media, because you have a strong presence on Facebook and Instagram.
If you prefer them pink or with small decorations such as flowers, butterflies, etc., you are sweet, loving, feminine… and men see you something “childish”. Do not be surprised to know that you provoke them tenderness. If you use a single color, preferably dark, the image you project is that of a girl would and something distant, What Katie holmes and Victoria Beckham.
If you walk around the world with your feet fully exposed by simple sandals, you project simplicity and cordiality; are happy and the antithesis of the difficult and complicated woman. You like things clear! Men see you that way, precisely because of what you tend to attract those who are looking not only for a love relationship, but also for a best friend.
TO Kristen Stewart he likes them, because they have some powerful and challenging… like her. Men see women wearing these shoes as a challenge, as high-heeled sandals are revealing and complicated at the same time. With all their strips they seem to say “come closer, but I’m not easy.” Isn’t it true that they show a key aspect of your personality? Fergie, Beyoncé and Gwen Stefani They adore them!
Although it seems a contradiction, according to experts from the University of Kansas and Wellesley College, in the United States, people who wear these shoes are not, necessarily, more fun and affordable than others. Are independent and of emotions stable. Men perceive these characteristics and, unless they know them in another context, they see them as “one of the guys.”
These are the mark of the fashionist independent, who follows his criteria of fashion, likes to play with his appearance … and even confuse or to surprise to others. You are a bit intimidating to men, as they see you as a woman selective and with control of your life. Kate Moss, Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway and Kim kardashian they wear them with pants or skirts.
If you like boots like the ones he wore Reese Witherspoon in the film WildWe bet you’re fascinated by distressed jeans, biker jackets, and frayed shorts. You’re a free thinker eager to explore your inner and outer world. This is precisely how the opposite sex perceives you, which is why sometimes you attract free spirits like you.
If you use them for day to day, you are a person practice, reasonable and even. Or at least you project that onto men, which isn’t the safest formula for romance (unless you’re interested in winning over a distracted professor). If this is the case for you, be sure to select a more glamorous pair of shoes for the conquest.
These open-toe shoes are simple, comfortable, and easy to put on and take off. They are associated with the hippie mentality of the 1960s for a reason. Your motto in life is “zero drama, zero complications,” which is great for those around you. But in love, maybe men think that you lack a touch of mystery. The solution to adding pepper to your shoes: wear them with high heels, like Miley Cyrus and Kate Beckinsale.