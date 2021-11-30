Types of women’s shoes and when to wear them

“Give a girl the perfect pair of shoes… and she will conquer the world,” he once said. Marilyn monroe. And a study carried out in France agrees with the mythical blonde. According to researchers at the Université de Bretagne-Sud, high heels have an almost hypnotic effect on the male sex. These are some of the results of the study that appears in the publication Archives of sexual conduct:

1. A woman in high shoes is twice as effective in getting a man to stop and answer survey questions than one in flat shoes.





2. When a woman on stilettos drops an object in the street, she is more likely (up to 50 percent) that a man will help her than if she wears other shoes.

3. In a bar or public place, men approach women who wear high heels faster than those who wear low shoes. In fact, those wearing high heels wait only half the time.

Why are heels more attractive than any other type of shoe?

What is the secret of the male fascination for these footwear, which has its origin in the ancient EgyptWhen the butchers wore them to avoid staining their feet with blood? (Although they were certainly very sexy butchers).

Some point out the obvious: that raised on high heels, a woman looks more stylized and sensual, since these force her to move in a way that enhances her curves and her derrière. At the same time, she projects an aura of confidence in herself and in her sexual attractiveness that is practically aphrodisiac. Others point to the psychological aspect: that high heels literally raise female self-esteem, making her feel more desirable and powerful, which is a magnet for men.

If you want to decipher the shoe code and discover what your favorite shoes or the ones you wear most frequently project, here is the key. These are the basic categories, which includes the small variations within each style. And remember the words of Marilyn Monroe. When selecting a pair, think strategically, as your shoes “speak.”