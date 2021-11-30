Two Liga MX clubs will seek the signing of Nicolás Benedetti for the Clausura 2022

The weekend our partner Jonatan Peña commented that the Bravos de Juárez team was one of the teams interested in getting the signing of Nicolas Benedetti. This, because it is one of the elements in America that he has not given what is necessary, so they would look for his exit in the next tournament.

During the previous season there was talk that the Colombian could leave the azulcrema team, however, in recent days negotiations with Mazatlan They were not as expected, because the footballer had no desire to arrive with the Gunslingers. Now his future would also be out of Coapa and one more interested party would join.

While those led by Ricardo Ferretti would be the first team to look for the midfielder, the reporter Brian Frias, made known that Necaxa It would be another of the clubs interested in reinforcing with Benedetti, so the fight would be between these two clubs to be able to lead an element that was not functional in the América de Santiago Solari.

For which team could Benedetti choose?

Of course, the negotiations will depend on what the directives say, especially because of the results that the Eagles gave in this tournament. The hydro-warm group would have opportunities to stay with the midfielder since it has sounded a lot that Nico Castillo would arrive at Aguascalientes, so the good relationship between both clubs could leave both players.