TV Azteca signed an alliance with Fox Sports to expand sports offer

Aztec TV and Fox Sports They announced their commercial alliance for next year with the intention of expanding the sports offer on open television.

As of January 1, 2022, the second most important television network in Mexico will exclusively commercialize all the contents of Fox Sportsby Lauman Group.

“This alliance consolidates an offer of unique sports content with relevant events 365 days a year, generating the opportunity to have alternatives for all categories and targets for our clients,” read the statement released by the companies.

Details such as the duration of the agreement or the costs related to this alliance were not disclosed in this statement.

Today, Fox Sports broadcasts exclusively to six teams of the Mexican First Division, as well as some matches of the NFL, the Wwe, the Bundesliga, the Formula One, the Concacaf Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

While the Ajusco television station broadcasts seven teams from the MX League, as well as some events of the Triple A.

