Trick allows us to find Feebas easily in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring back an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In this case, it is a trick that allows us to get to Feebas more easily. As you know, it is one of the most difficult Pokémon to get in the title, so it will undoubtedly be great for you.

These are the steps to follow:

Taking into account that the places where it will appear Feebas are affected by the Jubilee TV secretary’s lottery identification number, you can enter your identification number in this fanmade tool to discover the appropriate boxes in the game in which the Pokémon can appear.

are affected by the Jubilee TV secretary’s lottery identification number, you can enter your identification number in this fanmade tool to discover the appropriate boxes in the game in which the Pokémon can appear. These are boxes of the foggy lake on Mount Corona . The tool shows us the complete mosaic with two red and two green squares: if you try the red ones and Feebas does not appear, then the green ones will appear in a guaranteed way.

. The tool shows us the complete mosaic with two red and two green squares: if you try the red ones and Feebas does not appear, then the green ones will appear in a guaranteed way. Keep in mind that this changes with each number and if it coincides that all the squares coincide on rocks, it means that you will have to try your luck the next day.

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

Source.