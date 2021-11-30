Tourism and wellness as an integral part of life

Travel is an integral part of the life of all human beings and after a year and a half that completely redefined the aspects of everyday life, some things never change.

The new research from Booking.com about travel predictions for the next year shows that the possibility of travel is more important than before (pre-pandemic).

According to the research, 78% of the Argentines surveyed said that travel contributes to their mental and emotional well-being much more than any other form of relaxation or restSo in 2022, going on vacation is going to become the ideal form of self-care, rather than exercising daily or meditating.

After more than a year of constantly changing restrictions, the health and wellness benefits of travel are now recognized.

After spending so much time at home, 65% said they did not realize the importance of travel for their well-being until it was no longer an option.

And a 84% said that having a planned vacation has a positive impact on their emotional well-being.

Why is traveling the ideal form of well-being?

For 24%, leaving the comfort zone is the key that allows them to recharge and feel rejuvenated. Of this percentage: