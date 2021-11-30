Tom Holland’s reaction when he found out Sony confirmed a new trilogy for Spider-Man – movie news

Long live Spider-Man! Producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have reached an agreement to develop three more films with Tom Holland as captain of the spider ship.

Tom Holland is an actor who means a lot of money to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures; of course, they wouldn’t let her leave the nest so soon. Let’s exemplify it: the first individual film of the friendly wall-crawler was Spider-Man: Homecoming, which raised $ 880 million, in 2017; two years later, it hit theaters Spider-Man: Far From Home, blockbuster that made 1,137 million greenbacks. Altogether, the arachnid saga, directed by Jon watts, has obtained more than two thousand 11 million dollars.

And with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner, the production company behind titles like Spider-Man: A New Universe and Venom: Carnage released, gave us one more reason to smile by confirming that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to develop three more films with Holland as the great frontman of this lineup.

Tom Holland’s reaction to finding out that he will still be Spider-Man

As he began his media tour to promote Peter Parker’s new film, which will feature the return of Alfred Molina, Willem dafoe, Jamie foxx, between many more, The British actor was questioned about his contract extension while visiting the French talk show, Quotidien and this was his answer.

“All I’m going to say is that we have very, very exciting things to talk about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will mean. But it seems like we have an incredibly bright future ahead of us, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will always live in me.“said the actor.

These words make it clear that Tom holland I already knew about the plans of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures for the time of that interview, which is why he was able to contain his well-known spoiler-revealing way and limited himself to the promise of a bright future for Spider-Man on the big screen..

Tom Holland to break MCU record

Upon confirmation of Amy pascal, we can now venture to contemplate one of the greatest cinematographic records ever seen, since the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero to get six solo movies. Not even Iron Man, from Robert Downey Jr.; Captain America, from Chris Evans, or Thor, of Chris Hemsworth, they got such a mark.

The closest to this record would be the God of Thunder, since Thor: Love and Thunder It will be the fourth installment of the son of Odin on the big screen, a tape that will have the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and will feature Christian bale as Gorr the Butcher God, a villain who is known for murdering all kinds of gods in his path. And we will also mention Captain america 4, although in these areas, it would be ruled out, since it will focus on Sam Wildon, Anthony Mackie, and not Steve Rogers from Evans.

And if this seems little, the extension of the arachnid saga would also leave in the way the productions of the most powerful team on the planet: The Avengers. So far, they have four films: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Thus, the Spidey of Tom holland Not only does he have a bright future, he has the ability to make history and gold-letter his name in the MCU, which could lead to it becoming the longest-running and most successful superhero franchise in the world. Of course, there is still a long way to go and only time will tell, in the meantime, remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in our country on December 15, were you able to get your tickets in the controversial pre-sale that left servers down and fights between young people?