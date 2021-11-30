Tom Holland talks about Uncharted injuries: “That movie totally wrecked me

Tom Holland spoke about his experience filming the long-awaited filmby Uncharted, stating that “that movie completely broke me.”

“I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man is wearing a mask, because when he’s bouncing and flying off buildings, it’s all CG. In Uncharted it’s just me in a t-shirt and cargo pants,” Holland said, known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a GQ. It revealed the demanding nature of the training program of Uncharted, pointing out, “I was going to the gym in the morning like, ‘Oh my gosh, I must have broken something in my leg,’ and the guys were like, ‘You haven’t, you’re just tired and getting older.’

OnUncharted , Holland plays Nathan Drake, a professional treasure hunter and the lead in the film. The film, which was first announced in 2008, is an adaptation of the award-winning video game series of the same name. Holland already anticipated that the action sequences of the film will be some of the largest in which he has participated, a promise that the first trailer of Unchartedmaintains.

Holland worked alongside Mark Wahlberg, who plays Drake’s friend and mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Holland described Wahlberg as twice his size, and commented on how that experience led him to spend the next five months eating and training while locked up. “When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me [Wahlberg] It was, ‘Wow, someone’s been training,’ “Holland said.

Holland also revealed that preparation for Uncharted it was more than just physical training. He worked in the bar of a high-end hotel in central London, the Chiltern Firehouse, mixing cocktails and learning how to serve tricks, to get going for Drake, who will have scenes as a bartender.

Given the Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the conclusion of Holland’s contract with Marvel, it has branched out into different film genres, with films such as Cherry 2021 to his credit. Holland also expressed an interest in playing James Bond if the franchise ever takes a new 007. He said, “As a young British man who loves movies, I would love to be James Bond.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Ali, Uncharted It will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.