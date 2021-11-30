Tom Cruise had a video call with England prior to the Euro Cup Final

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.07.2021 17:20:26





The Selection from England received a call from Tom cruise during his concentration prior to the Final of the Eurocup in view of Italy, where the actor wished the team luck. This was revealed by the coach Gareth southgate as the striker Harry kane, who also had the opportunity to see the new movie of Cruise.

“The guys had a preview of the movie coming out and they also got Tom to call to talk to them,” he said. Sothgate in conference where he revealed that it was through FaceTime after seeing the private function of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Harry Kane, who will lead England in their first Grand Final in more than 55 years since The Three Lions reached the title match at the 1966 World Cup, expressed that they have received all kinds of support for the duel against the Italians.

“Obviously, we have had former players and people who have contacted. In fact, Tom Cruise got in touch last night, everyone loves soccer. “he told BBC Radio 5Live.

Cruise attended the Wimbledon Final

Tom cruise He is in England and in addition to promoting his film, he has taken time to be involved in different sporting events, because this Saturday he attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final where Ashleigh Barty beat Pliskova.

“Yes, we were lucky enough to be able to see one of his films, so I think he was here in the UK and he just called us and made us FaceTime to wish us the best as a group, so it was kind of him, ”Kane explained.

“I’m not sure if he will be there in the Final or not, but football is such an important part of the world and it’s good to have the support of all the different types of companies I guess.”