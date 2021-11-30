Tom Cruise became world famous 35 years ago thanks to this movie that is on Netflix

Tom Cruise has excelled in Hollywood for his face and charisma, something that led him to star in his first films when he was only 19 years old. Despite the fact that his career has been plagued with errors, he has also had successes that have earned him worldwide recognition, as was the case with the film Top Gun (1986), which catapulted him to stardom and is currently in the catalog of Netflix.

The opportunity came to Cruise when he was only 24 years old, but by that time he already had extensive experience in acting, because he had worked with directors such as Francis Ford Coppola and Ridley Scott, who put up the name of the young actor.

Top Gun It was directed by Tony Scott, who managed to combine spectacular scenes in the air with an exciting soundtrack, which made the song popular “Danger Zone“, from Kenny loggins. The film was a box office success, as it grossed more than $ 356 million around the world, when your budget was just $ 15 million.

What is it about?

The United States Navy has created an elite school for pilots in order to elicit a class of experts in combat techniques. In the academy, better known as Top Gun, the best are trained to be fearless and cold at the same time, capable of not losing their temper in extreme situations and not flinching when breaking the sound barrier at the controls of an F -14.

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer starred in the film in 1986. Photo: Special

Lieutenant Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), known as “Maverick”, is a talented and rebellious aviator, who is also the son of a pilot who participated in the Vietnam War, who was shot down under mysterious circumstances, and was reported missing in action due to mistakes made by the same. Faced with this situation, the young “Maverick” struggling all the time to get rid of the bad reputation that fell on his name due to the alleged failures of his father, something that he must demonstrate in the academy.

But while “Maverick” tries to prove that he is one of the best pilots, he will try to conquer the instructor and Defense Department expert Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly Mcgillis). However, the pilot Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) is attracted to the beautiful girl, which will lead to an intense rivalry.

Why worth watching?

Top Gun is a benchmark in the cinema of the 1980s due to the technical issues, the takes, the music and the interpretations of young actors such as Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, who at that time was in the ascending moment of his career and became icons and references for the public of the time.

As if that were not enough, last year the sequel was scheduled to be released Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise, but due to pandemic issues, its launch date will be next November.

There is even a rumor that the video for the song “The unconditional“, from Luis Miguel, was based on this film for his shooting, but the director Pedro towers has denied that this is true, since he pointed out that they used the film as a reference Escape to Athena (1979).

If you are a fan of Tom Cruise and pop culture, you will definitely enjoy this film from beginning to end.