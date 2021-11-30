Toluca fired its technical director Hernán Cristante

The coach of Toluca, Hernan Cristante, ceased to be the club’s coach (Photo: EFE / Emiliano González)

The Argentinian Hernán Cristante was fired this Monday as coach of the Toluca of Mexican soccer, eight days after being eliminated in the repechage of the Apertura Grita México 2021 tournament by the UNAM Pumas.

Through a publication shared on social networks, the board of directors explained that after a thorough evaluation, they decided to finalize the Cristante project, which has completed a second stage as a team strategist since December last year.

“Deportivo Toluca Futbol Club informs that after a thorough evaluation it has decided to finalize Hernán Cristante Mandarino’s project at the head of the Red Devils”

Toluca fired Hernán Cristante (Photo: Twitter / @ TolucaFC)

Toluca had ups and downs in its performance in the Apertura, despite which it finished in sixth place, but in the reclassification for the pass to the quarterfinals it wasted the local condition and lost 1-2 with the Pumas.

“We want to thank Hernán and his coaching staff for the commitment and professionalism they showed at all times. We were witnesses of the deep feelings that they have for the institution and we value the loyalty towards the shield and the colors of this club ”, added the statement.

Toluca is one of the most winning teams in Mexico in the last 23 years, with seven of the 10 league titles with which the institution ranks as the third most successful in local football, however it has not won a championship since 2010.

As a player, he was champion with Toluca in the Summer 1999, Summer 2000, Apertura 2002, Apertura 2005, Apertura 2008 and Bicentennial tournaments (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

From the hand of Cristante, the Devils reached the final of the Clausura 2018, who lost to Santos Laguna. In the Apertura 2021 Toluca was the team with the third best offense, with 22 goals, and although its defense was the twelfth, the key to its elimination was the poor performance against Pumas in a match in which they came out as favorites in their stadium.

The board of directors stated that the decision to fire Cristante was made with the aim of starting a project to return the team to the top places in soccer in Mexico.

In his first phase as a strategist for the Red Devils, from 2016 to 2019, Cristante reached the finals of the Clausura tournament and the Cup in 2018. The league tournament was lost to Santos Laguna and the Cup to Necaxa.

The board of directors stated that the decision to fire Cristante was made with the aim of starting a project to return the team to the top places in soccer in Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Cristante defended the Toluca goal in three stages: 1993-1994, 1995-1997 and 1998-2010. During the latter, he set the unbeaten record in the 2008 Apertura tournament with 772 minutes without conceding goals.

As a player, he was champion with Toluca in the Summer 1999, Summer 2000, Apertura 2002, Apertura 2005, Apertura 2008 and Bicentennial tournaments.

* With information from agencies

KEEP READING:

Faitelson’s demand to Chivas and America for the possible exchange of Córdova with Antuna

Guillermo Almada stopped being a Santos Laguna coach

The figure of Mexican soccer who could reach the board of Chivas