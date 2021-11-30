Toluca ends the second stage of Hernán Cristante as coach

Toluca reported that Hernán Cristante stopped being the coach of the first team, after two tournaments at the head of the Devils

Hernán Cristante closes his second stage as coach of the Toluca, after being eliminated in the repechage phase of the Apertura 2021. The Argentine coach, by decision of the board, leaves the team of the State of Mexico.

“The Deportivo Toluca Soccer Club informs that after a thorough evaluation it has decided to finalize the Hernán Cristante Mandarino in front of the Red Devils ”, reported the club through social networks.

Hernán Cristante stopped being Toluca’s coach, after a second stint at the club that lasted only one year. Imago7

Crystalline He had a first stage with the scarlet team, in which he reached a final in 2018. In this new opportunity, he reached the quarterfinal stage of the previous tournament, in addition to being eliminated in the repechage phase.

“We want to thank Hernan and his entire coaching staff for the commitment and professionalism they showed at all times. We were witnesses of the deep feelings that they have for the institution and we value the loyalty towards the shield and colors of this club ”, reads the statement of the Toluca.

The Red Devils were eliminated in the repechage phase by the Pumas, regardless of whether they had to play at home in the match that defined the pass to the quarterfinals.

“Likewise, we show that this difficult decision has been made with the full commitment to bring the Deportivo Toluca Soccer Club to the plans that have made this a team of pride and tradition in Mexican soccer ”.

Unlike the previous stage, which lasted three years, in the current one they only gave one year of continuity to the project of Hernán Cristante. The coach himself commented that he was leaving his future in the hands of the managers and acknowledged that he had been far from the objectives.

Crystalline he becomes the second coach to be fired, after being eliminated in the final stage of the championship.