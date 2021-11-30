Time for changes! Toluca confirmed its fifth loss for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

As is the case with the largest and most important teams in the MX League, Everything that is not winning the Champion is a failure for Deportivo Toluca. It is not easy to play with the pressure of his enormous fans, so it is not surprising how many changes there have been in his Technical Directorate in recent years. That is why despite the fact that throughout the year he did a good job and is a man totally identified with the club, Hernán Cristante was dismissed by the board.

The bosses of the Red Devils they want changes in the institution to be able to aspire for the title of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, which is why there will be a more than relevant reinvention within the template. After confirming the casualties of Miguel Barbieri, Felipe Pardo, Rodrigo Salinas and Antonio Ríos, now It was the turn of an experienced element who has been the undisputed starter throughout 2021: José Juan Vázquez.

Toluca fired him through social networks and thanked him for the work done at the club, so the Gallito noted: “Thanks to the whole band for always supporting, I wish you good luck my Red Devils. Motivated by what follows”. Many fans of the Scarlets wished him the best for his future in the comment box and were very satisfied with his time at the club.

The numbers of José Juan Vázquez in Toluca

José Juan Vázquez signed with Toluca in January 2021, after a controversial departure from Deportivo Guadalajara. For Hernán Cristante he was always a starter, so with confidence and continuity he adapted in the best way to the team. He played a total of 38 games, in which he did not score goals and distributed only 2 assists. He played 3,260 minutes.

Where will José Juan Vázquez play?

With no place in Toluca, Gallito will have to look for a new club for the 2022 season. Some users asked him to return to León, a team where he showed his best level between 2012 and 2016. However, despite confessing that he is motivated for what is coming, the 33-year-old midfielder gave no clues about his future.