Three hit movies you should watch on Netflix today before they’re gone tomorrow – movie news

Netflix renews its catalog every month with great titles that are added to its catalog, but it is also forced to withdraw some productions from time to time. Either because the license runs out or for other reasons, such as the emergence of new platforms. Today, November 30, is the last day you can enjoy three hit movies.

But do not spread panic. The December comes loaded with premieres, like the western The power of the dog or the Christmas Single until Christmas. Without forgetting the star premiere of the month: the expected end of The Money Heist. The last five episodes of the fifth season of the fiction created by Álex Pina arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

Netflix: Movie premieres from November 29 to December 5

Next, we tell you the three successful films that leave the catalog today of the ‘streaming’ platform. If you did not see these “movies” or were thinking of reliving them, today is the last chance to do so.

HOMBRE DE HIERRO





Hombre de Hierro follow the story of the billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a consecrated inventor who was kidnapped in Afghanistan where he ends up secretly building a revolutionary high-tech armor that he uses to escape. The weapons manufacturer turns his creation into a tool to fight crime.

This successful film was released in theaters in 2008, becoming the first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Hombre de Hierro It leaves the Netflix catalog today, but the two-season series Iron Man: Armored Adventures is still available on the platform.

FORREST GUMP





Who has not adored Tom Hanks on Forrest Gump? The film made the well-known actor one of the most beloved actors in the world. Hanks plays the man for whom the film is named, from childhood to adulthood. An incredible performance that leaves no one indifferent.

Forrest is a nice person who has a maturity delay and all his life faces the evils of others. The life of the protagonist becomes a success after fighting in the Vietnam War. Forrest will get to meet the President of the United States, but he can’t be happy because he still hasn’t gotten the love of his life, Jenny.

A FANTASY WORLD





The other hit that disappears today from the streaming platform is A fantasy world. Maybe the title does not sound like you, but if I tell you that it is based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for sure YES. A film for children, and not so children, that has been delighting viewers since 1971. It is true that the youngest of us remember more the adaptation of Tim Burton in 2005 with Johnny Depp as the protagonist.

Gene Wilder is the protagonist of A fantasy world, the film directed by Mel Stuart The actor gets into the skin of the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, who decides to organize a contest so that whoever manages to collect five golden wrappers from the chocolate bars, will have the opportunity to visit the chocolate factory.

By the way, if you are dragon ball fan Today is also the last day to watch Dragon Ball Z: The Resurrection of F.

