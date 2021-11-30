Thor: Love and Thunder – cast, release date, plot and what we know so far

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a very different god of thunder than the one we first saw in Kenneth Branagh’s original film, more than a decade ago.

Since becoming one of the founding members of the Avengers and battling the Dark Elves in the disappointing sequel The Dark World, Thor has gone through something of a reinvention. Director Taika Waititi used Thor: Ragnarok’s brilliant sci-fi action adventure to give Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian a comedic makeover. And while Avengers: Infinity and Endgame got him into a bind, it looks like we’ll get more of the same in the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder.

The most exciting news about this fourth film in the series is that Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Dr. Jane Foster, the astrophysicist who joined forces with Thor in the first two films. However, there is a twist: this time Foster will be able to handle Mjolnir on her own and will gain divine powers of her own.

So with its release less than eight months away, here’s everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Release date: the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. It is expected to appear on Disney Plus a few months later.

Synopsis: The history of Thor: Love and Thunder is heavily inspired by Jason Aaron’s acclaimed run on The Mighty Thor, in which Jane Foster becomes the new incarnation of the god of thunder.

Distribution: Hemsworth and Portman returnees are joined by Ragnarok returnees Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself. The film’s all-star cast will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy and former Batman Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

It was originally scheduled for November 5, 2021, but like so many theatrical premieres, it was turned down for the coronavirus pandemic. Thor 4 was briefly scheduled for a May 2022 release, until a Marvel announcement in October 2021 confirmed that it was delaying all of its 2022/2023 releases. Later Love and Thunder took the date previously occupied by Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

Filming for the film concluded in Australia in June 2021 (as revealed in the tweet below), and Waititi is now heading into the traditionally lengthy post-production process.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast – who stars alongside the god of thunder?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)



Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster / Thor

Christian Bale as Gorr the butcher god

Jaime Alexander as Sif

Taika Waititi as Korg

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Matt Damon as actor Loki

Liam Hemsworth as actor Thor

Sam Neill as actor Odin

You won’t be pleasantly surprised to find out we’ll see Chris Hemsworth return as the god of thunder, and some of his new Asgardian friends will join Odinson in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie, while Waititi himself dons his performance capture suit again to play aspiring revolutionary Korg, a contender for the title of the funniest character in the entire MCU.

A regular Thor who (apparently) will not return to cause mischief, however, is the adoptive brother of the god of thunder, Loki, who is now involved in his own Disney Plus show. “We’ve explored everything we could about these two brothers,” explained star Tom Hiddleston. “We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki, and the duality and antagonism, being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now.”

But the biggest news about the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster. Having appeared in the original Thor and the disappointing 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, Portman was nowhere to be seen in Thor: Ragnarok, as Thor spent most of the film in the alien world of Sakaar. But she will return with a fully reinforced role in Thor: Love and Thunder, as Foster wields Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir, and assumes the mantle of the goddess of thunder.

Another missing Ragnarok returning is Jaimie Alexander, who reportedly returns as the Asgardian warrior Sif; he was absent when his regular companions, Warriors Three, were eliminated in Thor: Ragnarok, although he did have a cameo in Loki episode 4.

From other parts of the MCU, the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, ahead of the release of their own third movie in 2023, which is not surprising, since Thor finished Avengers: Endgame in the company of the most beloved. from Marvel. bunch of morons.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin) are back in action in the fourth Thor movie, and don’t be surprised if digital characters Rocket and Groot join them as well.

Crossing from another superhero universe, former Batman Christian Bale becomes the latest actor to land roles as both DC and Marvel characters, as he takes on villain duties from Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher. In the comics, Gorr ends up gaining some divine powers thanks to a series of unfortunate events, and is then tasked with ridding the universe of gods wherever he finds them. It will be intriguing to see what this character looks like on the big screen, especially given Bale’s love of transforming for his roles.

Russell Crowe (who played Superman’s father Jor-El in Man of Steel) also joins the exclusive DC-plus-Marvel club. According to an Entertainment Weekly report), the star has revealed that he plays Zeus in the new movie. Expect to see Greek and Norse mythology coexisting in the MCU for the first time.

There will also be cameos for Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill, who return as the actors who portray Thor, Loki, and Odin, respectively, in a stage play in the film that retells the story of Asgard. Leaked photos from the set also suggest that a major Hollywood star is playing Thor and Loki’s sister Hela, but we won’t say her name here in case we spoil the surprise.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer: expect to see something in early 2022

There is no trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder yet, but surely a teaser can’t be far behind. Recent MCU releases have debuted their first teasers 4-6 months before launch, so we expect to see it for the first time in early 2022.

Thor: love story and thunder: the script is “very romantic”

The cover of The Mighty Thor 1 from 2015, published by Marvel Comics. (Image credit: Marvel)



We hope Thor: Love and Thunder addresses the way we left the god of thunder at the end of Avengers: Endgame, that is, being overweight and teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This movie will be released before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (scheduled for 2023), so hopefully that plot point will be addressed here. Valkyrie stayed as ruler of New Asgard, a coastal town on Earth, so it will be interesting to see how their stories tie together again.

Taika Waititi has indicated that the overweight Thor stuff had already been done, which perhaps explains why Hemsworth is in such godly form in all the photos that were leaked from the set.

Love and Thunder will be inspired by Marvel star writer Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comics. In that comic, Odinson loses the ability to lift Mjolnir, and Jane Foster takes on the mantle of Thor, while simultaneously fighting cancer in his human hours.

“When we were filming Ragnarok, I was reading a Jason Aaron story, The Mighty Thor,” said director and co-writer Taika Waititi on stage at San Diego Comic Con 2020. “And for those of you who know that story, it’s amazing , is full of emotion, love and thunder, and introduces, for the first time, the woman Thor. So for us there is only one person who could play that role. Just one “.

Natalie Portman was featured on stage during the event, wielding Mjolnir, confirming that she has returned to play the character.

Just as Thor: Ragnarok only superficially referenced the Planet Hulk story from the Marvel comics, we’d be surprised if the Thor: Ragnarok movie was a literal adaptation of the Mighty Thor series. That said, Portman confirmed in a 2020 Yahoo interview that “[Jane] she’s undergoing cancer treatment and she’s a superhero, “hinting that the film will draw significantly from the comics.

Waititi has previously described the film as “so exaggerated now in the best way”, after writing four or five drafts. “It makes Ragnarok look like a really ordinary movie, very safe … this new movie feels like we asked a group of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and we just said yes to everything.”

The director of What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit has since emphasized the exaggerated nature of Thor: Love and Thunder in an interview with Empire. “I’ve done some crazy things in my life, I’ve lived like ten lives, but it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “If you wrote down all the elements in this movie, it wouldn’t make sense. It’s almost as if it shouldn’t be done. If you walk into a room and say, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? This people. What are you going to call it? Love and Thunder. I mean, you would never work again. Maybe I won’t after this… “

It also seems like he’s not holding back on the core love story, suggesting that Thor 4 could be the MCU’s first genuine romance film. “What I wanted to do from the beginning was ask, ‘What do people least expect from this franchise?'” Waititi explained in an interview with Wired. “Oh, I know – full-blown love story!” He also told BBC News that the script is “very romantic.”

The photos from the set below, tweeted by Thor: Love and Thunder News, highlight the angle of the love story. The couple’s hairstyles are also widely assumed to suggest that these are flashbacks from the era of The Dark World.

Also worth noting: in Thor: Ragnarok, a fan tells Thor that he is “sorry to hear that Jane left you.” He counters that: “I left her. It was mutual dumping. ” Regardless of what actually happened between the couple, it is clear that there is a lot about their relationship in the intervening years that we still don’t know; Expect these details to form an integral part of the Thor: Love and Thunder story.

More Thor makes a lot of sense

It’s funny that Thor is the only solo series to have landed four movies in the MCU thus far, but Ragnarok was something of a soft reboot for the character. Waititi left the bland gods and prophecies behind and made a weird sci-fi comedy with some of the DNA from his other previous films. And Portman’s return here has a lot of potential to show us new sides of the MCU.

It’s no wonder Waititi was lined up to direct a Star Wars movie after Thor: Love and Thunder. It just makes cool and fun movies.