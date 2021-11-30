This is how the score was left to choose the best player in the world

Lionel messi took the Golden Ball What does the magazine give? France Football the best footballer in the world with which he added his seventh medal to his record.

The PSG striker made a difference of 33 points compared to Robert Lewandowski, second best footballer in the standings, while third place went to Jorginho who got 460 points in the voting to complete the podium.

The fourth place went to the French Karim Benzema of Real Madrid with 239, followed by his Chelsea compatriot N’Golo Kante with 186 and up to the sixth position is the five-time winner of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo which got 178 units.

In addition, two new recognitions were given, to the top scorer of the year which went to Lewandowski and the club of the year that Chelsea won.

The Women’s Golden Ball went to the Spanish Alexia putellas, Barcelona player who crowned a great season for her.

GOLDEN BALL SCORE

1.- Lionel Messi (Barcelona-PSG), 613 pts.

2.- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), 580 pts.

3.- Jorginho (Chelsea), 460 pts.

4.- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), 239 pts.

5.- N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), 186 pts.

6.- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United), 178 pts.

7.- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 121 pts.

8.- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), 73 pts.

9.- Kylian Mbappé (PSG), 58 pts.

10.- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, PSG), 36 pts.

11.- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), 33 pts.

12.- Romelu Lukaku (Inter de Milan, Chelsea), 26 pts.

13.- Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), 26 pts.

14.- Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), 18 pts.

15.- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 10 pts.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: GOLDEN BALL 2021: DONNARUMMA, CHOSEN AS THE BEST GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR