This is how Katy Perry looks for ‘Play’ her residency in Las Vegas – Publimetro México

Last May the singer Katy Perry confirmed through her social networks her residency with ‘Play’ in Las Vegas that will begin on December 29. Although at first one of his first songs ‘Waking Up In Vegas’ was expected as the title, the show will be called ‘Play’ in Las Vegas.

It will be at Resorts World, where the interpreter will be in a venue for 5,000 people, as the tickets went on sale on May 24. Katy Perry ‘Play’ will offer audiences of all ages a transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises.

“Katy is setting up a store at Resorts World Las Vegas for a chain of 16 shows starting December 29, and she wants you there. From her unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show to her successful ‘Prismatic’ and ‘California dreams’ tours, “says the singer’s website.

The singer appears dressed in the best Elvis Presley style, with a guitar in hand and a very refreshing look that is now composed of long black hair that has caused a sensation among all her fans.

The residences in Las Vegas

The residency in Las Vegas is an activity that artists such as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Shania Twain and Jennifer López have replicated, for the ease of performing the same concert without leaving the country.

Britney Spears began her residency in 2013 and ended it in 2017. This despite the fact that she would only do it until 2015. Since Jlo would start her show at the Planet Hollywood Resort.

However, the pop princess decided to continue and that was how she offered a total of 248 concerts in Las Vegas. She was followed by Lady Gaga, who at her residence offered 40 shows distributed between 2018 and 2020 at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas.

Christina Aguilera was the next in 2019 and premiere residence at the Zappos Theater of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino offering her show ‘The Xperience’.