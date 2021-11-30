This is how diet and exercise programs ‘online’ help in knee osteoarthritis

MADRID, 30 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

A randomized trial has found that telemedicine-delivered, video-based exercise and weight loss programs with online educational support improved pain and function in people with knee OA who are overweight or obese. The intervention that included a dietary component conferred modest additional benefits in terms of pain and function and led to substantial weight loss, according to its authors in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Osteoarthritis is a major public health problem throughout the world. When it occurs in the knee, it is commonly associated with being overweight and obese, which aggravates pain and disability, accelerates disease progression, and increases the likelihood of requiring expensive knee surgery.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne in Australia recruited 416 people with persistent knee pain to participate in the ‘Better Knee, Better Me’ trial. Patients were randomly assigned to one of two 6-month telehealth programs, one with and the other without dietary intervention, compared to a control group that only received information.

During the trial, participants in the intervention groups received support from physical therapists and dietitians through Zoom and had a set of educational resources online. Those in the exercise plus diet group also received meal replacements so they could maintain a low-calorie ketogenic diet.

At 6 months, the researchers found that, compared to the control group, participants in both programs experienced significant improvements in knee pain, physical function, and quality of life, which were sustained over the long term.

Compared to the exercise-only program, the combined exercise and diet program produced additional benefits, such as greater pain reduction, greater improvements in physical function, less use of pain medication, and an average weight loss of 10 kilos pounds during the 6-month program.

According to the researchers, these results suggest that telehealth programs represent potentially scalable and accessible ways for people with knee OA to receive recommended interventions.