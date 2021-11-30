“They thought it was her, but a short story they had to take me out with guards” – Publimetro Chile

In this Saturday’s chapter of the Chilevisión program, “The Divine Food”, actress and model Kenita Larrain talked about some of his moments in Peru, and one of them included the renowned American actress Cameron Diaz.

In the special with the participants of “El Discípulo del Chef” where he was Iván Cabrera, Jacqueline Pardo and Felipe IzquierdoKenita is the first hostess of the night and told several anecdotes about her life, but the one that most caught the attention of the guests were her adventures abroad.

It all started when he was in Peru a couple of years ago and had to attend a very famous party that was held in the city of Cuzco, in which Cameron Díaz was the luxury guest. “Well, they hired me from Panamericana TV, to make a program, by chance we spent the day of the party in Cuzco, and Panamericana Televisión de Perú wanted me to come out with something typical, so I was testing myself in a store ”.

With your attendance at this event “people began to accumulate outside, because they thought it was her, but short story they had to take me out with guards“Commented the blonde.

From this funny story, María Eugenia told another anecdote: “Once a journalist from the magazine Cosas told me that When Cameron Díaz came to Chile, she gave him a photo of me and said look, her name is María Eugenia and here they say she looks like you, he saw the photo, he died of laughter, as he smiled and kept it”.