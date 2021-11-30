They reiterate the rumor that Chris Pratt could replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

During the conference with Disney investors, Lucasfilm assured that Harrison Ford would return as Indiana Jones in the archaeologist’s next film and also established that this would be the last installment of the saga that began with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. However, now a new report reinstalled the rumor on a possible replacement for Harrison Ford.

According to Comicbook, the reporter Daniel Richtman assured that Lucasfilm would target Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) to play a younger version of Indiana Jones in what will be Indiana Jones 5.

The report apparently did not provide specific details about the plot of the film that will be directed by James Mangold (Logan) and only added that Lucasfilm would pretend that Indiana Jones 5 stand “to multiple spinoff movies, as well as a Disney + series and animated show.”

Of course, none of this is confirmed and this is not the first time Chris Pratt has been linked to the Indiana Jones franchise. In fact, the rumor that he proposes to the actor of Jurassic world as Harrison Ford’s successor it dates from at least 2015.

In that sense, Pratt’s possible appearance as Indy in Indiana Jones 5 it had already been dismissed previously. But of course, there is still no clarity regarding the changes that the film’s script and Disney’s plans have undergone during this time.

Indiana Jones 5 He intends to begin his filming this year with a view to a premiere in 2022 and previously Harrison Ford had already raised that he was the only Indy.