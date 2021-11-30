They locate a man who harassed and spanked an Italian reporter

The Empoli Police Station located this Monday the man who last Saturday he harassed the Italian reporter Greta Beccaglia in full direct, at the end of the Tuscan derby between Empoli and Fiorentina.

The police station of the Tuscan city located the man, 45, thanks to the television images Tuscany TV and the cameras located in the Castellani stadium.

In the images transmitted live by Toscana TV, it is seen how the man touches the journalist’s butt with his hand, while other fans directed sexist comments at him, laughing.

The images and the fact that the tickets for the Empoli-Fiorentina match demanded the owner’s name and surname facilitated the investigations of the police station and the accusation to the person responsible is harassment.

Solidarity to #GretaBeccaglia che ieri, while svolgeva il suo lavoro, has risen delle annoyance in diretta. Meglio does not comment on the “I will not turn you on” if he was sitting in the bottom. C’è a problem ed è evident. ???? pic.twitter.com/YeLiWTPthq – flaviana suffices (@flavianabasta) November 28, 2021

After being bothered, the journalist said to the subject “you can’t do this, I’m sorry”, while the host of the program, Giorgio Micheletti, from the set, encouraged him not to get angry and considered that “you also grow with these experiences”.

Micheletti, who has been widely criticized for these comments, then tried to mask his claims and said that “some behaviors deserve a healthy smack, that if it had been given as a child it would have allowed them to grow “.

All this also happened on a weekend in which the Serie A League supported the fight against gender violence and sent the players to dispute their respective commitments with a red mark on their faces to symbolically show their opposition.

In the last hours, The reporter received samples of support from the sports and political world of the country.

“We have just celebrated the international day against violence against women and we are here commenting on a regrettable gesture that shows for the umpteenth time that it is necessary to radically change the macho culture“said Empoli Mayor Brenda Bernini.

“Worse than that gesture is the attempt to minimize it as if it were acceptable, as if it were an innocent joke,” he added.

Empoli and Fiorentina, who had just met at the Castellani stadium, also expressed their support for the journalist with messages on their official profiles.

The Order of Italian Journalists (ODG) and parties of different political ideas also called for urgent measures to punish the person responsible and expressed their support for all women who suffer or have suffered violence.

FCM