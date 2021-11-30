They discover a serious error in Hawkeye (Hawkeye) improper of Marvel Studios

MADRID, Nov 30 (CulturaOcio) –

Hawkeye, the new Disney + series starring Jeremy Renner, has brought back to the Marvel Universe the avenger known as Hawk Eye. And this time, Clint Barton is accompanied by the young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steindfeld) as the first two chapters of the fiction showed in which the most punctilious marvelita fans have already encountered a curious continuity error related to the first Avengers movie released in 2012.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS)

As the followers of the House of Ideas, the plot of Hawkeye series takes place years after the events related in Avengers: Endgame. But still, there is a scene, specifically the first in the series, that goes back in time to return to the Chitauri invasion of Earth led by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the first Avengers movie, in 2012.

In this flashback, the Disney + series shows how the Bishop’s home in New York becomes the scene of the fight between aliens and the heroes who stunned presence a then little Kate. With the walls shattered by the battle, a Chitauri approaches the girl, and that is when Hawkeye, with one of his accurate explosive arrows, prevent Bishop from being razed by alien villains.

In the background, before the eyes of little Kate, captivated forever by the archer’s heroism, a devastated New York appears in which Stark Tower is distinguished… which will be later Avengers Tower. But in that emblematic image there is something that does not fit and that It has not gone unnoticed by Marvel fans.

These are the letters of the Tower that remain standing in the image, which do not correspond to what was seen in the 2012 film. Then Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fights with his stepbrother, Loki at the top of the Tower the brutal confrontation between the two Asgardians causes The clash between Mjolnir and the scepter of the infamous villain generates an explosion that ends with the collapse of the K of the Iron Man corporation logo. Eighteen minutes later, Burton jumps from a nearby building to safety as he finds himself firing his arrows.

On hawkeye series, from the perspective of the young Kate Bishop it looks like Stark Tower, headquarters of the mighty Marvel heroes, it only lacks the R. It is, therefore, a notable improper continuity error in the level of detail that Marvel usually keeps in its productions and that the fans have not overlooked.

And beyond this gazapo that quickly went viral, another of the questions that most intrigue UCM fans also has to do with Stark Tower and who sold it to the character played by Robert Downey Jr. We will have to wait for the remaining episodes of Hawkeye, which premiere every Wednesday on Disney +, to find out if the identity of the new owner of the mythical building.