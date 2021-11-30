‘The strongest thing was changing the image I gave’

Alan Mozo today he is a more mature player. And it is that the experiences and even the indiscipline that he has starred, have made the defense of the Cougars learn and value your career more than before. He even acknowledged that the most difficult thing for him has been to ‘clean’ his image.

“They were dark moments in this year, but there are moments of break in life, not only did I have to in my sports career, and you can learn from that if you want to and that is what I focused on with the help of the entire group of Cougars I knew how to recover from that bad step.

“The strongest thing was to change the image I gave, especially because I consider myself an example for children, for homegrown players who want to follow in the footsteps of being a footballer. It was hard, but with the support of my family, my friends and the club I was able to recover. On the visa it is worth making a mistake, but above all learning from that mistake and learning ”, he said.

In addition, Alan Mozo accepted that the match before America in the Quarterfinal Round, he is one of the best he has had in his career, although he said, it is past.

“I think he is one of the best and most beautiful that I have had, especially on stage, and I think that eliminating America in the Quarter-Finals, knowing that we were coming from Repechage, is something very nice. And that will remain in my memory, but it was already, the most important thing is the match with Atlas and we are psyched on that ”, he said.

