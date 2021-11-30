The soap opera of the firing of Elon Musk to his personal assistant for 12 years

The answer to why elon musk, the eccentric billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, he fired his former personal assistant For more than a decade, Mary Beth Brown, is halfway between anecdote and urban legend. There are those who assure that it was the Musk’s response to the request for a salary increase her. Something that he referred to has described as “false anecdote”. The story has been circulating for a few years without it being known for sure what was the real reason behind the dismissal and giving an idea of ​​what it was a whole soap opera inside and outside the company for the unexpectedness of the news.

His assistant reportedly asked him for a raise after 12 years working for him and Elon Musk’s response was dismissal after two weeks testing whether he could get by without her. (Photo: AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File)

The facts go back, as they remembered through marketrealist.com and some websites recently, to early 2014. It was then that Brown He went to his boss for 12 years and decided to ask for a raise in his salary. She was aware of her work for so many years, of her worth, and of everything she had done in that time for Musk and the company, and she wanted to be rewarded for it. Something that, by all accounts, sounds logical and understandable. However, the reaction from the other party was not what was expected. He didn’t even give her a refusal. Directly, he dispensed with her.

As he has told in his book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the search for a fantastic future Ashlee Vance, that request for a raise in salary caused you to be fired. The author of this biography of the founder of SpaceX recounted of Brown that “she became the loyal assistant of Musk, establishing a real life version of the relationship between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Iron Man. If Musk worked twenty hours a day, so did Brown (…). As a result, she would emerge as the only bridge between Musk and all his interests and was an invaluable asset to the companies’ employees. “

It has always been said of her that she worked very hard, that she took a flight every week to go to work in Silicon Valley from Los Angeles and that she worked hours at night and on weekends. He was kind of like Musk’s right hand man, as Potts was to Tony Stark. Musk’s comparison with the iconic Marvel character played in the MCU by Robert Downey Jr. is recurring, although there would be much to qualify about it.

As has been told, the Musk’s first response to the request was that take a couple of weeks off. He apparently wanted to know to what extent he required his services. In her book, Ashlee notes that she told him, “Look, I think you’re very valuable. Perhaps that compensation is correct. You need to take a two-week vacation, and I’m going to assess whether that’s true or not. ” On his return, he fired her. Apparently, he would have realized that she was still not as indispensable as he thought and that he could go on without her. It is one of the theories.

“When he returned, my conclusion was simply that the relationship was no longer going to work. Twelve years is a hot streak for any job. She will do a great job for someone, “concluded the billionaire. His reaction was not what Brown expected. And the news, says this author, shook all the staff of SpaceX and Tesla. He points out, yes, that his old boss he didn’t just throw her out. But in exchange for firing her as a personal assistant, offered another position with the same salary. Offer that she refused.

Months after that, the former wife of Musk, Justine Musk, posted the following on the matter: “Mary Beth Brown started working for Elon shortly after we moved to Los Angeles twelve or thirteen years ago (Elon and I were still married). MB [como la llamaban] She was an exceptional and dedicated employee of Elon and she was wonderful to deal with on a personal level. He gave his life for work, and for our family, and the news of his departure was a shock for me. Wherever MB is and whatever he is doing, I hope his life is fabulous. She and I have not always been on the same side, but I have, and always will have, great respect for this extraordinary woman. ”

That is what is being told and has been told about the reason for Brown’s firing. Nevertheless, Musk has denied it. Years after it, he tweeted that “of all the false anecdotes, this is the one that worries me the most. Ashlee never told this story for me or my assistant. It’s total nonsense. Mary Beth was an incredible assistant for more than ten years, but as the complexity of the company grew, the position required several specialists versus a generalist. “

That statement, published in August 2017, has not served so that the anecdote or legend about how it ended Your professional relationship continues to circulate despite the passage of time. Although the anecdote is not as it has spread, the truth is that Musk and Brown’s job break is worthy of a chapter in series like Halt and Catch Fire and Silicon Valley given the level of drama and tension involved.

