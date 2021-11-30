The Sex and the City actress who nearly stole the role from Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“My best friend’s Wedding” I may have a multiverse in the style of Marvel without Julia Roberts.

The iconic romantic comedy of the 1990s may have starred a famous actress from Sex and the city; However, a very important detail prevented said actress who enjoyed enormous popularity for the series was the unforgettable Julianne Potter.

Which actress almost stole the role from Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding”?

Sex and the City premiered on June 6, 1998 in the United States through HBO, the story is based on the eponymous book by the American writer and columnist Candace bushnell. In it, four inseparable middle-aged friends share their experiences touching topics such as sexuality, promiscuity and femininity.

One of the main characters is Carrie Bradshaw, a lover of trends and a fan of clubs, bars and restaurants that make her a columnist on those topics for a New York newspaper.

Bradshaw was played by Sarah Jessica Parker during six successful years until the end of episode 94 which were divided into six seasons.

Sarah Jessica Parker was considered the first choice to be Julianne in “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, however her commitment to HBO for his ambitious series, he caused Parker to reject the role that would fall into the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts even chose the cast that would accompany her

In “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, Julianne and Michael, two best friends make a promise that if they reach 28 years of age single, they will both get married.

A few days after Michael’s birthday, he calls Julianne to surprise her that she is getting married. There begins Julianne’s harrowing race against time to tell her best friend that she is in love of him and thus be able to fulfill its promise of years ago.

Actress Julia Roberts was then chosen to be Julianne, but one of her requests was that she herself would be the one to choose her co-stars. It was so Dermot mulroney and Cameron Diaz they signed up to be Kimmy and Michael, respectively.

“My best friend’s wedding” is one of the Most Popular Romantic Comedies of All Time characterized by not having the happy ending that everyone would have expected.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film is when Julianne’s supposed fiancé tells the story of how they met:

Would “my best friend’s wedding” have had the same success with Sarah Jessica Parker as the protagonist?

